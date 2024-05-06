5 Hollywood classics new to Prime Video in May 2024 and must-see cinema





Prime Video is one of the best streaming services to patronize if you want to check movies off your watch list. For May 2024, a huge wave of new titles is coming to the platform with over 100 films on day one – and that's great if you're a fan of the Hollywood classic. Among all the new arrivals, Classic Hollywood is one of the most popular movie categories this month, so naturally, we've narrowed it down to five that you need to catch. Each of our selections is a fantastic example of early cinema, and each offers something different – whether it's a slapstick comedy, a tense drama, or you just enjoy watching the familiar faces of early cinema. movie theater. If classic Hollywood isn't your thing, there are a host of other films in the full slate of titles coming to Prime Video in May 2024. But if you like a good black and white movie, these five are those to watch. . Some like it hot Director: Billy Wilder

Duration: 121 minutes

Age class : PG

Available for streaming from: May 1 A timeless Hollywood classic starring Marilyn Monroe that combines crime and slapstick comedy. After witnessing a mafia murder, the saxophonist (Tony Curtis) and his friend Jerry (Jack Lemmon) plan to quickly flee Chicago to spare their lives by disguising themselves as women. They join an all-female jazz group and accompany them on a train to Florida where they find themselves infatuated with the group's lead singer, Sugar (Monroe). vertigo Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Duration: 128 minutes

Age class : PG

Available for streaming from: May 1 Alfred Hitchcock has many films to his credit, but vertigo is considered his crowning achievement. James Stewart plays John “Scottie” Ferguson, a detective forced to retire after the deaths of a fellow officer and a girl he was hired to follow, triggering an extreme fear of heights. Following the incident, Ferguson sees a lookalike of the girl, leading to a spiral of manipulation and madness. Get the hottest deals available delivered to your inbox plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. 12 angry men Director: Sydney Lumet

Duration: 95 minutes

Age class : U

Available for streaming from: May 1 12 angry men brings the tension of American theater to the big screen. Lumet's classic is set against the backdrop of a New York jury where 12 men are deciding whether a teenage suspect in question is responsible for his father's death. As the jury digs deeper into the case, their doubts and suspicions grow stronger, leading to a dramatic eruption where the jurors begin to question everyone's morals and preconceptions about the trial. At the water's edge Director: Elia Kazan

Duration: 108 minutes

Age class : PG

Available for streaming from: May 1 Elia Kazan's crime drama was only one Oscar short of winning The Big Five, earning Marlon Brando the first of his two Oscars. Dockworker and former boxer Terry Malloy (Brando) witnesses the murder of a fellow dockworker, at the instigation of mob boss Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb). When he meets the victim's sister, Edie (Eva Saint Marie), Terry encourages her to stand up to the bosses and testify against Friendly and his lawyer, Terry's brother. Psychology Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Duration: 109 minutes

Age class : A.

