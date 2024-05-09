Programming, daily schedule, ticket information





Daytona Beach is going to be very busy this weekend. THE Welcome to Rockville A music festival is coming to town this weekend, bringing with it many rock and heavy metal artists to the Florida coast. Festival headliners include artists such as Motley Crue, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot, as well as other artists like Judas Priest, Falling in Reverse and Greta Van Fleet, among others. The Daytona Beach News-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, reports that a record 200,000 fans are expected at the festival throughout the weekend. The festival will take place May 9-12 at Daytona International Speedway. This year's festival will also be the biggest ever: 150 groups are expected on five stages over the four days, the News-Journal reports. Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Welcome to Rockville festival, including the full lineup, daily schedule and ticket information. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Welcome to the Rockville 2024 lineup Festival organizers published the full lineup on social media on March 15. Motley Crue is scheduled to headline Thursday, Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Foo Fighters will headline Saturday and Slipknot will headline Sunday. Welcome to the Rockville 2024 daily schedule The festival organizers have published the daily schedule on the festival's official Instagram page. On Thursday, artists including Judas Priest, Disturbed, Insane Clown Posse and Kerry King take the stage. Friday's program features artists like Jelly Roll, The Offspring, Mr. Bungle Falling in Reverse. Queens of the Stone Age, Cypress Hill, Code Orange and Greta Van Fleet are scheduled to perform Saturday. The festival concludes on Sunday with performances from artists including Evanescence, Sum 41, Breaking Benjamin and Black Veil Brides. Welcome to Rockville 2024 Ticket Information General admission weekend passes are on sale for $339.99 plus fees, according to the festival website. All four weekend general admission pass packs are sold out, as are the VIP weekend passes. Single-day general admission passes are available, with Thursday passes available for $139.99 plus fees, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday passes available each priced at $149.99 plus fees. VIP day passes are also available. For more information on tickets you can visit www.welcometorockville.com/passes/. Contributor: Jim Abbott, Daytona Beach News-Journal Gabe Hauari is a national news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on@GabeHauarior email him at [email protected].

