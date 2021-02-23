Shop for vibrant outfits and looks inspired by the cover of Vanity Fair Hollywood issue 2021





For our 27th Annual Hollywood, photographers Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari captured 10 of the world’s greatest designers and stars, who offered glimpses of hope and humanity during a surreal year. Want to dress like Zendaya, LaKeith or Charlize? The Vanity Fair The fashion team have selected some of our favorite looks with all the colors anyone could ask for. Michael B. Jordan Berluti patinated leather biker Alexander McQueen Men’s Tread Slick High Boots Zendaya Valentino silk cape dress Bulgari Serpenti Viper earrings Bulgari Serpenti Viper ring Sacha Baron Cohen Ralph Lauren Gregory Handmade Tuxedo with Shawl Jan Leslie Round Riveted Engraved Onyx Cufflinks & Tuxedo Nails 6 Pieces Fritz Handle Walking Cane in Sterling Silver with Black Beech Stem and Necklace LaKeith Stanfield Louis Vuitton classic shirt Charvet ribbed cotton socks Awkwafina Prada openwork viscose turtleneck sweater Michaela coel Lisa Folawiyo The Odda dress Pippa Small 18-karat gold earrings Harwell Godfrey Evil Eye 18-karat gold diamond pinky ring Clothes and bag by Sheltered; cap by Stephen Jones Millinery; glasses by Optical artisans from Sorrento; hair products by Jane Carter Solution; grooming products by MAC. Photograph by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Spike lee The North Face Apogee Belted – Waterproof hooded jacket Undercover Drawstring Tapered Tapered Pants Nike Men’s Cortez Low Leather Trainers Coat by Richard Quinn; shirt and shorts by Reebok by Pyer Moss; gloves and boots by TITLE Boxing club; hair products by Virtue; makeup by Dior. Photograph by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Charlize theron Moncler Genius + 8 Richard Quinn Charlie crystal and floral-print shiny cotton trench coat Reebok by Pyer Moss Sankofa button-down shirt Black Rag & Bone Slayton Boots Dress by GUCCI; necklaces by Cartier (top) and Ambush; bracelet by Cartier high jewelry; makeup by CHANEL; nail polish by Butter London; wig by Robert Vetica. Photograph by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Maya rudolph Gucci velvet-trimmed printed silk crepe de chine midi dress Ambush Ball Chain Necklace SANOXY Retro Handset Old-school style POP handset for iPhone, iPad, iPod and Android phones Clothing, boots and accessories by Thom Browne; look by OMEGA; glasses by DL glasses; hair products by Lock Stock & Barrel; grooming products by Dior. PHOTOGRAPH BY MAURIZIO CATTELAN AND PIERPAOLO FERRARI. And Levy Thom Browne Funmix Shadow Stripe Prince of Wales Wool High Sleeve Jacket Thom Browne Wingtip Boot in Black Pebble Grain Thom Browne Lightweight 4 Bar Crew Socks More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Our 27th Annual Hollywood: A Fantasy in 10 Acts

