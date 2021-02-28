Egypt: veteran actor Youssef Shaaban dies of coronavirus





Veteran Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban has passed away at the age of 89.

Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Veteran Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban died of coronavirus at a hospital in Giza on Sunday, according to local reports. Born in Cairo on July 16, 1931, Shaaban graduated from the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts, where he studied theater. The 89-year-old actor started his career on the stage before catching the attention of film and television directors, who placed him in prominent roles from the 1960s. also worked on numerous radio programs and series. Although he was more present in the theater early in his career, Shaaban continued to return to the stage over the decades, performing in plays such as The Bride is Getting Mad (1980) by Samir El Asfory, One Hundred. Good Evenings (1989) by El Said Radi and Conquest Gate (2014) by Fahmi El Kholi, among others. His major breakthrough in cinema came with There is a Man in Our House (1961), a classic film directed by Henry Barakat and starring the most famous actors of the time: Omar Sharif, Rushdy Abaza, Zahret El- Ola, Hussein Riad, Zubaida Tharwat and Hassan Youssef. The following years and decades were marked by a collection of roles, as he was cast in many well-known films, working with renowned Egyptian directors and sharing the screen with prominent stars. Her roles in the 1960s included such films as The Miracle (1962), Cairo (1963), Mother of the Bride (1963), For Men Only (1964), The Three Love Him (1965), My Wife , the General Manager (1966), The Second Married (1967), The People’s Idol (1967) with Abdel-Halim Hafez and Shadia. In the 1970s, Shaaban joined many other high-profile onscreen actors in films such as Incident of Honor (1971), starring Zubaida Tharwat and Shoukry Sarhan; and Guys in Storm with Nelly and Nour El Sherif. In the 1970s he starred in Moments of Fear (1972), starring Farid Shawqi and Mervat Amin, as well as other well-known films such as Sun and Fog (1973), A Woman With a Bad Reputation (1973) with Shams El Baroudi and Mahmoud Yacine, Malatily Bathhouse (1973), The Bullet is Still in My Pocket (1974), to name a few. Shaaban began to appear more in television series in the early 1970s, appearing in Wadha and Ibn Aglan (1975), Al Zeer Salem (1977), Antara (1978), The Doughry Family (1980), Raafat Al-Haggan (1988), among many others. It was in the 1990s and 2000s that his appearances increased in television series, as he played in Ahwal Shakhsiya (1992), Al Hilali Biography (1997), A Woman from the Time of Love (1998), The Night They Killed the Mayor (2000), Al Hakika w Al Sarab (2003), Asmahan (2008), Heaven and Hell (2009). His most recent roles include the films Al Haram Al Rabea (2016) and Bard Al Shatta (2015), both written and directed by Peter Mimi; and television series, such as Illegitimate Child (2012) and Mulberry Leaves (2015). In 2017, Shaaban announced his retirement. Earlier this month, the actor contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Last week he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Al Agouza hospital, but his condition was deteriorating. He died Sunday at the age of 89. The artistic community expressed its great sorrow at having lost one of the great icons of Egyptian theater, cinema and art in general. Ashraf Zaki, the head of the actors’ union and president of the Academy of Arts wrote on his Instagram account: Goodbye my teacher, my friend and my beloved.

