Godzilla vs. Kong and it’s not a funeral, it’s a resurrection, revised
There’s a touching scene, towards the end of Godzilla vs Kong, when the title’s creatures come close to each other. With a loud thud, Godzilla lays Kong flat, then leans over him tenderly, almost exactly like Fred Astaire holding Ginger Rogers in an extended backbend, in Top Hat (1935). As for the dancers, the same goes for the wild beasts; they seem to find the happiness they seek when they fight together cheek to cheek or, in this case, muzzle to muzzle. What’s interesting is that Godzilla, armed as he is with a bright blue radioactive roar, could take this opportunity to push his opponent into extinction. But he doesn’t. Looking down he growls and bakes, as if to say, I missed you so a lot, then pulls away with a breath. The moment passes. Pity. The two could have taken a room.
The film, directed by Adam Wingard, begins on Skull Island, with Kong, a bachelor, waking up alone, stretching and waving on the sunny day, to the sound of Elvis singing Loving Arms. Alas, the Kongs Residence soon turns out to be a majestic pleasure dome, resembling that of The Truman Show (1998), and designed not so much to enclose it as to prevent unwanted visitors, such as Godzilla and the IRS A stickler for the niceties, Kong receives few calls except for Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who, in strict accordance with the laws of melodrama, is a bit of a mute orphan. (Is she playing with a simian doll? You bet.) Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) is also in attendance, described as Kong Whisperera’s very niche ability, although we never really see her getting hoisted for have a word in Kongs ear. His main concern is that he and Godzilla should, no matter what, stay socially distant. There cannot be of them Alpha Titans, she said. Tell that to the directors of this film.
A hallmark of the Godzilla franchise is the ingenuity with which each director manages to squander the talents of a great cast. Among those wasted by the last film were Brian Tyree Henry as conspiratorial podcaster Bernie Hayes; Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, one of her most gullible listeners; and Kyle Chandler as his pissed off father, Mark. Bernies’ suspicions center on Apex Cybernetics, a seemingly benign but secretly wicked company on the opposite side of the big movie studios, which seem belligerent and mean, but actually give the gist of it. of their profits to the rescue of stray kittens. Apex is led by Walter Simmons (Demin Bichir), who we know is hurt because of the caressing way he rocks a glass of whiskey. He too has a daughter, the hot Maia (Eiza Gonzlez). She has the honor of declaiming my favorite line: Dump the monkey!
She has her wish. The monkey is actually thrown, next to a large hole in Antarctica. This turns out to be a portal through which Kong and other characters are sent to the core of our planet. The science behind this story, I hasten to add, is quite sound; you can read all about it in Hollow Earth, by Dr Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgrd), University of Denham. Listen to the echoes. Jules Vernes’ professor of Journey to the Center of the Earth was called Lidenbrock, and Denham was the stubborn adventurer of King Kong (1933). The new film is a pale, awkward shadow of those catchy tales, spoiling their brilliance with sentimental scruples; we are asked to believe not only that other Titans dwell beyond the intraterrestrial tunnel, but among them our giant hero can find his family and his natural home. Where will it all end? Do you follow the Kongdashians?
And yet, this ridiculous journey to the heart of the earth engenders the only great beauty of the film. In wide shot, we can see a green and pleasant land; above, in mirror, another country, upside down; and, between them, something astonishing, a monkey falling from the sky. Even the silliest movies can create these graceful surprises. The location of the finale is just as unexpected, though less charming. With the choice of the whole world, why choose Hong Kong? This is, for some reason, where the story starts and our two suitors are joined by a third party, for a trio that destroys the city. There is a beautiful image of Kong grabbing the top of a tall tower, just as his predecessor clung to the Empire State Building in 1933, but there is also an unpleasant sense of order that needs to be restored in them. streets of Hong Kong, regardless of human cost. If I were a young protester there, I would be more disturbed than entertained by this ruthless work. By the way, five days before the film was released in the United States, it opened in China and made over seventy million dollars on its first weekend. Want that.
If you had to guess, you would probably say This Is Not a Burial, Its a Resurrection was the title given to a work of concept art. In fact, it’s a new film, the third feature film from director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, who grew up in Lesotho and now resides in Berlin. Her previous undertaking was a documentary called Mother, I Am Suffocating. This is my last movie about you, so in one respect it’s starting to narrow things down.
The story takes place in northern Lesotho. Such is the altitude that the flowering meadows seem alpine in their abundance. We are in and around the village of Nasaretha; it was appointed by Christian missionaries, although for locals with long memories it was always the Plains of Weeping. This is what Mantoa (Mary Twala Mhlongo) says, the old widow who is the heart and the burning conscience of the tale. She has already lost her husband, daughter and grandchild and, at the start of the film, she learns that her son, too, who was employed in the South African gold mines, and whose back, died. . Only one death remains to be resolved: that of Mantoa herself. She pays a gravedigger to prepare his resting place, but he refuses to do the work for a living soul. And so, sweat flooding the deep lines of her face, the old woman digs her own grave.
The purpose of this elemental sadness is not only to feed the mood of the film but to move the narrative forward: the cemetery is the site of the plot. A dam has to be built and Nasaretha will soon be flooded. The inhabitants will be forcibly displaced and the dead, under their simple tombstones, will be drowned forever. Of course, there is bitter resistance to this plan. Mantoa goes to the Ministry of Local Affairs and is asked to fill out a form in all capitals; the village priest, surrounded by his parishioners, writes a letter to their king; and one of the elders deplores the very principle of modernization. Every time I say the word progress, my tongue literally rolls back, he says. I can’t get spit out.
You might, like me, feel the need for a larger context here. The dam is presumably a component of the large Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which has been under construction for decades, and which generates not only electricity for Lesotho, but also valuable income from the water supply of local communities. surrounding areas of South Africa. This is not a funeral, however, does not contain any mention of the project, nor does it bother to glance at the likelihood that a few life and income downstream must have been improved accordingly. Such omissions are not a fault; rather, they emphasize Moses’ determination to bury ancient questions of politics and governance in the stratum of myth. Hence the extravagant character who prefigures the film, staring at us fixedly, and appearing from time to time, like a Greek choir, to comment on the action and mourn the fate of the heroines: Redeem your days, old widow, for the wheel of time threw you away like an old cloth and turned you into a dung beetle. It’s finish. Can I help?
In between his whining, this unnamed character also plays the lesibaa stringed wind instrument, if you can imagine such a thing, which evokes a deadly mixture of song and horn. The entire movie, in fact, is made more haunting by its sound design and Yu Miyashitas’ score. Hear the low, rough hum of the music as Mantoa finds her house on fire, then, afterwards, to the shrill sound of strings as she sits among the ashes, on her charred bed, with swimming sheep. peacefully around her. Compare these noises with the airy grooves that accompany the house fire at the end of Tarkovskys The Sacrifice (1986), and I would say Mosese has the advantage. How blessed he too is by the presence of Mhlongo, so struck and yet so serene in the lead role. In solemn attire (a rich bronze gown, topped with a wide collar of black lace that glitters in the light), framed against midnight blue walls, she looks as proud as a queen. Mhlongo has died at the age of eighty since the making of the moviewas. Let it become his memorial. He will not be carried away.
