Today’s list of famous birthdays for March 31, 2021 includes celebrities Ewan McGregor and Christopher Walken





Top celebrity birthdays March 31, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Ewan McGregor, Christopher Walken and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on March 31, and learn an interesting fact about each one. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 19: Richard Chamberlain attends the premiere of Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) Actor Richard Chamberlain turns 87 Fun fact: Starred in the TV series Dr. Kildare in the 60s Herb Alpert performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP) Musician Herb Alpert turns 86 Fun fact: Was once a member of the USC Marching Band American actor and guest of honor at the Champs Elysées Film Festival Christopher Walken poses for a photo next to a festival poster on June 21, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images Actor Christopher Walken turns 78 Fun fact: Walken has hosted Saturday Night Live seven times Blythe Danner, left to right, Sam Elliott and Rhea Perlman attend a special screening of “I’ll See You In My Dreams” at the Tribeca Grand on Monday, May 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)Andy Kropa / Invision / AP Actress Rhea Perlman turns 73 Fun fact: won four Primetime Emmys during his time on Cheers From left to right, producer Ram Bergman, British actors Robbie Coltrane, Rachel Weisz and director Rian Johnson at a press conference to talk about their new movie ‘The Brothers Bloom’ at a central London hotel , Monday October 27, 2008. (AP Photo / Joël Ryan)AP Actor Robbie Coltrane turns 71 Fun fact: appeared in the Van Helsing movie as Mr. Hyde Axl Rose, left, and Angus Young of AC / DC perform at Nationwide Arena on Sunday September 4, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP)Amy Harris / Invision / AP Rock musician Angus Young turns 66 Fun fact: inducted into Rock Hall in 2003 with AC / DC Ewan McGregor arrives at the World Premiere of Disney’s “Christopher Robin” at Walt Disney Studios on Monday, July 30, 2018 in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP) Actor Ewan McGregor turns 50 Fun fact: the 2016 American Pastoral movie was his directorial debut Kate Micucci, cast member of “The Little Hours,” poses before the screening of the film presented by ArcLight Cinemas at the Vineland Drive-In Theater on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Industry, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello) Actress Kate Micucci turns 41 Fun fact: Voiced Velma in the recent Scooby-Doo animated series NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 22: Melissa Ordway attends the Television Academy Peer Group Daytime Programming Reception at Saban Media Center on August 22, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Melissa Ordway turns 38 Fun fact: made her feature debut in 17 Again More celebrities with birthdays today Actor William Daniels (St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World) is 94 years old. Actor Shirley Jones is 87 years old. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (Welcome Back Kotter) is 77 years old. Bad Company and Mott The Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs is 77 years old. Actor Ed Marinaro (Hill Street Blues, Sisters) is 71 years old. Avett Brothers bassist Bob Crawford is 50 years old. Actor Erica Tazel (Queen Sugar, The Good Fight) is 46 years old. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43 years old. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta Book of Mormon) is 39. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 38 years old. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and Bleachers is 37 years old. Actor Jessica Szohr (Gossip Girl) is 36 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on March 31 Andrew Marvell, poet Johann Sebastian Bach, composer Franz Joseph Haydn, composer Cesar Chavez, union leader Gordie Howe, NHL star Liz Claiborne, fashion designer Al Gore Jr., Former Vice President (73) with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 