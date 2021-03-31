Hollywood Insiders Sign Letter of Support for Transgender Women and Girls: “We All Must Fight”





The letter joins the community which is under attack by a wave of legislation across the United States.

Over 420 women representing entertainment, business, politics, activism and music have come together and signed a letter hosted by activist Raquel Willis on the current Transgender Visibility Day and end of Women’s History Month. The letter comes at a time when the transgender community is under further attack, this time in Arkansas where the Senate passed a bill on Monday. who would forbid access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is time for the long history of assault (legislative, physical, social and verbal) against transgender women and girls to end. For far too long, lawmakers have worked to strip trans women of their civil liberties in 2021, once again, We have seen a wave of fanatical government policies and laws. Many of these laws target the rights of girls to play school sports or criminalize doctors for treating trans youth and their families, ” the letter. These fanatical efforts are also aided by a contingent of self-identified feminists, who have been promoting harmful and violent ideas about trans people for years in the United States and around the world. Their vitriol is, in fact, not feminist at all. True feminists do not wish to limit a woman’s identity or freedom to be fully herself. Allowing transphobic rhetoric to go unchecked also strengthens the legislative efforts of anti-trans politicians who now cover up their bigotry in language about protecting or supporting women. “ Signatories include Gloria Steinem, Regina King, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Chelsea Clinton, Gabrielle Union, Wanda Sykes, Kathryn Hahn, Bella Hadid, Janelle Mone, Patricia Arquette, Laverne Cox, Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo, Judith Light, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, Alyssa Milano, Lilly Singh, Ilana Glazer, America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Kat Graham, Peppermint, Tegan & Sara, Beanie Feldstein, Christina Ricci, Melissa Etheridge, Lena Dunham, Mayim Bialik, Amiyah Scott, Tatiana Maslany, among others. Leaders of national organizations including Times Up, Me Too, Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, Amy Poehlers Smart Girls, Ms. Foundation, 3% Movement, National Women’s Law Center, GLAAD, the Trevor Project, LGBTQ Task Force, GLSEN, Athlete Ally, National Center for Lesbian Rights, Lesbians Who Tech et al. “We continue to have a history that has often excluded women of color, sexual orientations, socio-economic status, ages, body types, religions and regions, and who are disabled. However, the feminist movement has grown largely in beauty and power. We have more language and understanding than ever to describe how our unique experiences are threaded into the greater tapestry of femininity, ”the letter continues. “We must all tackle the unnecessary and unethical barriers placed on transgender women and girls by lawmakers and those who have opted for the feminist label in the name of division and hatred. Our feminism must be unabashedly expansive so that we can leave the door open for future generations. “ A copy of the letter can be found here. GLAAD also opens signatures for other women and non-binary people to show their support by adding their names here.







