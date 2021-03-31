Nets star Kevin Durant sends homophobic rant to actor Michael Rapaport in Instagram DMs





Actor-turned-podcaster Michael Rapaport has revealed a stream of homophobic, misogynistic and threatening private messages sent to him on Instagram and Twitter by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In one Tweeter On Tuesday, Rapaport shared screenshots of Durant’s posts, writing, I get disgusting threats and messages EVERYDAY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think Kevin Durant would be one of them. the [snake emoji] himself threatens me now, brings up my wife and wants to fight. The NBA star uses homophobic and misogynistic language in the posts, and even threatens to spit on Rapaport. Heard it all before uc ***, reads one of the messages from the Durants account. I swear I spat in your face when I see your dirty ass. Durant proceeds to suggest an address where the two of them should meet to fight, before saying, better yet. What is your address? It then sends a vile message flow including homophobic slurs before saying, your wife doesn’t even respect your b **** a **. The showdown appears to have started in December after Rapaport criticized the Durants ‘post-game interview following the Nets’ season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors. Durant appeared to confirm that the messages were real in a Tweeter, but minimized the exchange, saying, Me and Mike are talking crazier than that on the regular and today he’s pissed off …. My bad mic, damn !! Durant could face an NBA fine for using homophobic language, according to CNN. Durant backtracked on Tuesday afternoon, saying I NEVER FIGHT MIKE and adding my villain, I apologize on Instagram. Rapaport did not accept the apology, write, never threaten me or talk about my wife P ****, according to The daily mail. You can see the full swap in the screenshots at this tweet. They contain vulgar and disturbing language.







