Netflix lands ‘Knives Out’ sequels in $ 450 million deal





Daniel Craig returns in the lead role, with Rian Johnson once again writing and directing.

Netflix launched a bombshell on the film industry by purchasing the rights to two “Knives Out” sequels for $ 450 million (via Variety). As news broke in February 2020 that director Rian Johnson was officially developing “Knives Out 2” with star Daniel Craig, now comes word that the two collaborators are set to do a “Knives Out 2” and a “Knives Out 3” for the Streaming Platform. The announced price of $ 450 million makes the Netflix deal the biggest movie buy in history, and it’s about double the budget of streamer “The Gray Man,” who at more than $ 200 million. is Netflix’s most expensive original film to date. However, a Netflix representative tells IndieWire that the deal is correct, but numbers reported elsewhere are not. Deadline adds that “the first photo will start shooting on June 28 in Greece and the casting will begin immediately.” The “Knives Out” deal gives Netflix a new franchise of its own. The first “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in November 2019 and became a word of mouth sensation at the box office, grossing $ 311 million worldwide. It’s increasingly rare for an original property to break out at the box office in such a big way, so it’s no surprise that in February 2020, news arrived that Johnson and Craig were moving forward with ” Knives Out 2 ”. Related Related “Knives Out” stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a senior detective investigating the murder of a wealthy detective novelist. The original film featured an ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and the late Christopher Plummer. In “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3”, Craig’s Benoit Blanc will investigate new murder mysteries. In addition to box office success, “Knives Out” proved strong enough to become an awards player during the 2020 Oscars season. The film was nominated for three Golden Globes (Best Motion Picture or Musical, Best actor in a motion picture or musical for Daniel Craig and Best actress in a motion picture or musical for Ana de Armas) and Johnson was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Even before the opening of “Knives Out” in theaters, Johnson always considered becoming a standalone mystery franchise. “I’ll tell you, the truth is I had a great time working with Daniel Craig and had so much fun doing it on every level from writing to directing,” Johnson said. in September 2019 shortly after the film’s TIFF. world premiere. “I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but the idea of ​​doing more with Daniel as a character isn’t sequels. This is exactly what Agatha Christie did. It’s just about coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, a whole new cast, a whole new call-a-mystery mechanic and everything. That would be great. IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further comment. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







