West Hollywood ranked fourth most dangerous city in state according to another home security blog





In the wake of a recent blog ranking West Hollywood as the sixth most dangerous city in California, another blog lists WeHo as the fourth most dangerous city in California. The SafeWise Home Security Information website blog lists the safest cities in the Golden State and West Hollywood comes at the bottom of the list. Out of 229 California cities listed by the SafeWise Blog as the safest, West Hollywood ranked 226. This blog reports that WeHo has 7.9 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 51.1 property crimes per 1,000 people. Contrary to Cove Home Security Blog (which WEHOville reported earlier this week), this blog does not break down violent crime and property crime into subcategories. While the Cove Blog calculated its data per 100,000 inhabitants in order to compare the statistics of cities of different populations across the country, this SafeWise blog calculated them per 1,000 inhabitants. The SafeWise blog based his calculations on criminal data communicated to FBI Through Uniform Crime Reporting program of cities across the country. The data used is from 2019, the most recent year with a full data report. In metropolitan areas of 300,000 or more inhabitants, the SafeWise Blog examined data for individual cities in that metropolitan area. Since the population of cities in metropolitan areas varies, this blog has calculated the crimes per 1,000 people in each city to level the playing field. The blog looked at reported violent crime (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft). The last 10 SafeWises Safe (i.e. Most Dangerous) Cities in California are: # 220 Berkeley # 221 Compton # 222 Santa Monica # 223 Vallejo # 224 Richmond # 225 San Francisco # 226 West Hollywood # 227 San Bernadino # 228 Stockton # 229 Oakland Other cities in the region ranking near the bottom are Long Beach (# 184), Inglewood (# 187), Hawthorne (# 191), Los Angeles (# 205), Beverly Hills (# 208), and Culver City (# 214 ). When it comes to the safest cities in California, the Top 10 SafeWise websites are: # 1 Danville # 2 Rancho Santa Margarita # 3 Moorpark # 4 Rancho Palos Verdes # 5 Aliso Viejo # 6 Forest of the lake # 7 Yorba Linda # 8 Laguna Nigel # 9 Mission Viejo # 10 Lincoln Other towns close to the summit include Thousand Oaks (# 11), Simi Valley (# 13), Santa Clarita (# 14), Camarillo (# 15), Irvine (# 19), and Glendale (# 36). Also of note, Palm Springs ranked near the bottom at # 216, while Palm Desert ranked at # 182. Meanwhile, the city in between those two Cathedral Cities ranked 39th. SafeWise also has rankings for the safest cities in each of the 50 states. The SafeWise Home Security Website describes himself as an online resource that offers security solutions, information, and recommendations for your home and community. The experts at SafeWise have decades of experience as journalists, product testers, security and compliance officers, owners and community advocates. The SafeWise website does NOT sell a specific brand of products. SafeWise does, however, make recommendations on a variety of safety and security products.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos