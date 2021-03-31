Fort Bend judge grants protection order against actor Chet Hanks amid abuse charges





Actor Chester Hanks and his ex-girlfriend have taken legal action against each other following a violent encounter at their Sugar Land home days after the couple broke up, court documents show.

A Fort Bend County judge in January granted a temporary protection order against Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, at the behest of Kiana Parker, who said in court documents that the actor had been physically and verbally abusive during months.

Hanks was ordered on Jan. 14 to stop communicating with Parker and stay away from Parker, court records show. The actor, who goes through Chet, has also been banned from owning a gun. The couple lived together in Sugar Land, among other places, and had been dating for the past year, according to court documents. In addition, young Hanks filed a lawsuit in early March in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Parker, accusing him of theft, conversion, assault and assault and seeking damages. In Parker’s request for the protection order, she described incidents of domestic violence that began last October. The couple were staying in New Orleans while Hanks was filming for the show “Your Honor” when Hanks grew aggressive and hostile following an argument over eating in or out, according to the report. an affidavit filed in court. Hanks grabbed Parker’s arm, threw a bottle at her and dragged it away from their hotel room door when she tried to leave, the affadavit said. Court documents claim that Hanks broke his girlfriend’s phone, threatened to jump off a balcony if she left, and called her a ‘ghetto Black b-‘. When hotel security arrived to speak to Parker, she told them everything was fine because she was afraid of future problems and didn’t want to get in trouble or tarnish the actor’s name, says the ‘affadavit. At the couple’s home in Sugar Land in December, Hanks said he would “blow up (Parker’s) brains” and “he too would blow up his brains,” according to the affidavit. She took her children to another residence and hid Hanks’ gun somewhere he couldn’t find it. In January, Parker told Hanks she was leaving him, she said in the affadavit. He became enraged and verbally abusive, driving erratically on his way home from dinner, court documents say, but agreed to the separation the next morning. Parker said she stayed in a hotel that night. According to the affidavit, Parker returned Jan. 8 to the Sugar Land home with movers, her assistant and a handyman to move her things. As she was packing in the kitchen, Hanks put her hand on a knife on the counter and started to walk towards Parker, court records show. Parker said she picked up a pot, threw it in the air in front of her, dropped it and ran for the door, the affadavit says. Hanks chased her, growling and pushing her while trying to grab her phone and kick her in the legs, court documents show. Parker, who was recording Hanks, yelled and the neighbors called the police. Hanks ran inside and came out screaming that his gun was gone, the affadavit said. Hanks fled the residence before authorities arrived, according to court documents, and Parker filed a police report. “I’ve been scared of being alone ever since and I’ve always bad my assistant or my family with me,” Parker said in the affadavit. “I’m afraid he’ll hurt me again if we see each other face to face or if he finds out where I’m staying.” In the protective order, the court said it had found that Hanks had committed acts of domestic violence and “there is a clear and present danger” that it will happen again unless it is restrained by court order. . In early March, Hanks filed a lawsuit against Parker in connection with the January 8 meeting. He gave a different version of the incident. Hanks claims he broke up with Parker after confronting her about the theft of her property and informed her that he was moving out of the Sugar Land home, according to the lawsuit. Parker showed up at the residence with “three menacing tall men,” one of whom had a gun, according to the lawsuit. Hanks alleges that Parker smashed his face with a saucepan and cut it with a knife, causing him to bleed profusely. Parker began recording Hanks and “made extortion threats,” claiming she “would ruin him,” the lawsuit alleges. TMZ released a music video showing the alleged assault. In the video, Hanks bleeds from his head after Parker appears to throw something at him. Hanks accuses her of attacking him with a knife, but Parker and someone else in the room deny the accusation, claiming that Hanks pushed her. “I’m done with you,” Parker says in the video. “She’s crazy because I caught her stealing,” Hanks says at the end of the clip. In his trial, Hanks also accused Parker of stealing $ 13,700 of personal property, including a sofa, bed, flat-screen TV and other items, according to the lawsuit. Parker used Hanks’ debit card to pay for travel expenses and rent, which adds up to more than $ 5,700, according to the lawsuit. Marty Singer, Hanks’ attorney, said in a statement that the video “tells the whole story.” “His claims are completely false, fabricated and fictitious,” Singer said. A lawyer representing Parker did not immediately respond to an investigation. In recent days, Hanks has sparked controversy and drew criticism for stating that this summer will be “White Boy Summer” in an Instagram post. He created a line of goods with the phrase. He also made “Black Queen Summer” merchandise, according to his social media posts. [email protected]

