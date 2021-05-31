AEW just made the biggest female wrestling star (not WWE)

Dr Britt Baker, DMD became the AEW Women’s Champion at Double or Nothing, consolidating her as the hottest star in wrestling and leaving WWE in second place.
All-Elite Wrestling, do not WWE, became the biggest female star in professional wrestling when Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, became the AEW Women’s Champion. At AEW Double or nothing à la carte, Baker defeated Hikaru Shida in one of the best matches of the series, which not only solidified the wrestler / dentist as the head of the AEW Women’s Division, but also established Britt as the hottest female star in wrestling.
Over the past few years, WWE has successfully reinvented its women’s division, led by Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. WWE female superstars have shunned the controversial “Divas” brand and are now promoted on a par with the men. This includes the women’s all-around competition WrestleMania twice, most recently by Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a classic match at WrestleMania 37. However, the creation of WWE was incredibly problematic; Belair’s victory over Banks should have made her the hottest new female star in wrestling, but WWE’s lazy reservation robbed athlete Bianca of her momentum. WWE also missed the storylines on RAW so that Rhea Ripley becoming RAW Women’s Champion became underwhelming as she feuded with Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Departure from banks to film The Mandalorian and the loss of main eventers Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey stalled WWE’s much-vaunted women’s division.
Meanwhile, at AEW, Britt Baker stole the show from the wrestling world and focused it on herself. Despite being the heel, the evil wrestling dentist has entered AEW Double or nothing as the overwhelming crowd favorite. Baker’s decisive victory, by subjecting Shida to his submission to Lockjaw, was met with a thunderous ovation from the ability crowd, who knew they were attending a coronation which was the culmination of Baker’s ascent to the top. for one year. Not only did Baker and Shida deliver one of the best matches in Double or nothing but the outcome of the AEW women’s title match was also good, as Britt Baker ended Hikaru Shida’s historic 372-day reign as champion, kicking off the “DMD Era “.
The Britt Baker star has enjoyed a meteoric rise since 2020 and that is in large part due to the wrestling dentist’s undeniable charisma and relentless tenacity. Baker was the first woman to sign with AEW, but her momentum stopped as she struggled with her initial role as a babyface. A 2020 match against Hikaru Shida where the Japanese star broke and bloodied Baker’s nose turned into a godsend; the loss not only established Britt’s innate tenacity, which earned him the respect of AEW fans, but it also allowed Baker to turn his heels. Now an arrogant and arrogant villain, Baker has called herself a “model” and she has become ubiquitous during her weekly appearances on AEW Dynamite has become highly anticipated by fans.
In March 2021, Baker fielded a Match of the Year candidate in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa. However, it was Britt who emerged as the most talked about contender in this classic encounter; Dr Baker was a bloody mess who was bombarded with bedbugs and crashed head-first across a table from the ring apron. The Lights Out match solidified Baker as the female star in AEW. She only needed the Women’s Championship to safeguard her position at the top of the AEW Women’s Division. Throughout the year, AEW prepared perfectly for the Baker’s Women’s Championship victory and pulled the trigger at the right time.
Compared to WWE (and NXT), AEW’s Women’s Division has come under fire since its inception, but Baker has raised the bar so that her matches in the AEW Women’s Main Event are now considered equal to men. Equally crucial, Baker’s star power puts AEW’s women on par with WWE’s most famous female names, and they have a strong roster that includes Shida, Tay Conti, Riho, and Kris Statlander for Britt to face in. as a champion. With the exception of Sasha Banks, who had a hailed 2020, no wrestling woman has had a better year than Dr Britt Baker.AEW can now justifiably boast that her main name, Dr Britt Baker, DMD is the hottest female star in the professional wrestling industry and WWE is catching up.
