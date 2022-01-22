PICS: Deepika Padukone redefines heat in plunging neckline, red dress; Janhvi Kapoor leaves a fiery comment





Saturday’s temperature suddenly rose when Deepika Padukone decided to share her full look from the Gehraiyaan trailer launch in a series of photos. Well, the sequel was full of fiery emojis and compliments from Deepika. It also included a special comment from Janhvi Kapoor, who seemed very impressed with the actress’ bold look of Gehraiyaan in red. On Thursday, Deepika joined Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gehraiyaan’s team to launch the trailer virtually and her look from the event went viral. Now Saturday Deepika dropped pictures of this day on social media and left fans swooning over her hot red look. She also shared a video in which she is seen having fun during the photo shoot. In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a red leather dress with a plunging neckline. With that, she opted for bold dark red lips and no accessory looks. Her hair was left open and she added matching red pumps to complete her fiery look. Seeing Deepika’s pictures, Janhvi dropped a fiery emoji in the comments. Other celebrities like Masaba Gupta also had a similar reaction. Looked HERE: Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika talked about Shakun Batra and her experience working with him. She even revealed that during filming, Shakun once made her do 48 takes for a scene. While launching the Gehraiyaan trailer, Deepika even talked about the intimate scenes of the film and said that it was not easy. However, she praised the way Shakun handled them. In Gehraiyaan, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya as well as Dhairya Karwa will be seen. It is directed by Shakun Batra and supported by Karan Johar. The film will be released on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read|Deepika Padukone hugs Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday looks intense in new stills from Gehraiyaan

