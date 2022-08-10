Issey Miyake, a fashion designer who saw the future, died at 84

Fashion designer and couture pioneer Issey Miyake has died aged 84, his shared design office tuesday.

Miyake, who during his prolific career has built one of the most successful Japanese fashion brands throughout history embodied considerable knowledge of the inner workings of clothing. He also possessed a mercenary creativity reflected in his most recognizable designs: narrow, elegant pleats and the iconic black turtlenecks. worn by Steve Jobs.

Miyakes cause of death, according to Miyake Design Office, was liver cancer, the AP reported. Private funerals have already taken place; a public memorial service will not be held.

The designer was born in Hiroshima in 1938, and after making his debut in graphic design, he continued his studies tailoring and tailoring at the School of the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture, has famous fashion school in Paris. Important learnings followed, and after founding Miyake Design Studio in 1970, people started to take note sincerely.

These days, deconstructed fabrics, intentional holes and misaligned sleeves are as common on the street as they are on the catwalk. Miyake, like fellow rebel genius Alexander McQueen, was one of the key figures who anticipated and drove this change. Looking at her spring 1995 ready-to-wear collection, diapers, smocked dresses on light cardigans, the pastel color block shirtsthe simple mini dresseseach look blends seamlessly into the present with Miyakes’ singular brand of underhanded clairvoyance. Miyakes’ delicate ribbed drape was both extremely chic and flattering.

Miyake was aware of his initial underdog status and also knew of his power. I realized that my very disadvantage, the lack of Western heritage, would also be my advantage, he explained to the Japanese company in San Francisco in 1984. I was free from tradition or western conventions. The absence of Western tradition was exactly what I needed to create contemporary and universal fashion.