Traeder’s 29 points earn Eagles first win of season against Warriors





Next game: at Rockford University 06/12/2022 | 7:00 p.m. December 06 (Tuesday) / 7:00 p.m. at Rockford University MILWAUKEE, Wis. The Edgewood College Eagles men’s basketball team hit the road for a Northern Collegiate Athletics Conference (NACC) game on Saturday afternoon. They faced the host Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors in their first conference road game of the season. A record game of Trey Trader lifted the Eagles (1-5, 1-1 NACC) past the Warriors (3-4, 1-1) in 80-72 HOW DID IT HAPPEN

– Edgewood College took a 15-9 lead in the first half of the first quarter on a team effort. Wisconsin Lutheran would keep pace for the remainder of the first period, never taking the lead but never dropping more than double digits as the teams entered the locker room with the Eagles leading the Warriors 36-31. – Edgewood College shot 5 of 12 (41.67) from beyond the arc in the first half and 15 of 29 (51.72) from the field in half. Wisconsin Lutheran was relatively cool, going just 12.50 (1 of 8) from three-point field and 40 (12 of 30) from the field overall. – An immediate pair of threes from Traeder in the first two minutes of the second half gave the Eagles their first double-digit lead of the afternoon at 42-31. His hot hand would help Edgewood College keep their distance as they led 54-40 at 1:36. The high water mark for the Eagles would come at 7:27 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. as they held a 19-point advantage each time and led 68-49 after 6:50 a.m. – The Warriors would still have some fighting in them, as Edgewood College fouls and timely three-pointers cut their deficit to 70-63 with just 3:35 to go. The Eagles would hold them then, with their slimmest lead coming at 2:48 after another three Wisconsin Luthers as Edgewood College cruised to an 80-72 victory. – Traeder was off for the Eagles, scoring 29 points on 8 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc. Edgewood College shot 11 of 21 (52.4) from beyond the arc compared to the Warriors 34.5 (10 of 29) shooting from deep. – Jake Schroeckenthaler and Caden Nelson both had double-digit points with 15 and 12 respectively. Nelson had a double-double with his 12-point, 10-assist performance and added six steals and a team-high seven rebounds for good measure. – Five Warriors finished with double-digit points, with Jacob Stoltz leading with 16. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX

— Traeder’s eight three-pointers set the Eagles single-game record in a win. His 29 points were also a career high. Nelson’s six steals put him second on the single game steals list, behind only himself and his seven steals in the 2021-22 season against MSOE on Jan. 8, 2022. – Edgewood College now leads the series 42-29 since 1987-88 over the Warriors NEXT

– The Eagles continue their four-game tour with a trip to Rockford, Illinois next Tuesday. They face the Rockford Regents in another NACC game with a tip scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Edgewood College defeated the Regents in the first round of the 2021-22 NACC Men’s Basketball Tournament 92-86 at the Edgedome when they last met.

