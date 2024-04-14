Fashion
Jacksonville State wins 2024 North Carolina bowling championship
In its program's first year, Jacksonville State wins the 2024 NC National Bowling Championship. The Gamecocks defeated Arkansas State 4-3 in a best-of-seven championship game Saturday night.
Head coach Shannon OKeefe wins the NCAA's top prize for the third time in her career, with her previous two victories coming at McKendree in 2017 and 2022. For Jax State, this is the first national team title in school outside of the Division II level. Its previous national titles in football, baseball and basketball were all won at the Division II level.
The 2024 NC Bowling Championship selections were announced via a selection show on March 27 ahead of regional games in early April. The championships were held April 12-13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan.
2024 NC Bowling Championship Support:
Click or tap here for PDF support
NC Regional Bowling Brackets 2024
Note on media:
1. All matches will use the “Mega Match Format”, except Match 7 if necessary.
2. If the winner of Match 5 beats the winner of Match 3 in Match 6, then Match 7 is necessary. Game 7 will be a best-of-seven Baker match play.
Click or tap here for each regional bracket
2024 NC Bowling Championship Schedule:
Friday April 12th
- Championship Round1
- Championship Round 2
Saturday April 13
- Third championship round (Match 5)
- Championship Final
- No. 1 Jacksonville State 4, Arkansas State 3
2024 NC Bowling Championship History
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Games
|Finalist
|Games
|Host/Site
|2024
|Jacksonville State
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Arkansas State
|3
|Allen Park, Michigan
|2023
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Arkansas State
|3
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|2022
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|Columbus, Ohio
|2021
|Nebraska
|Paul Klempa
|4
|Arkansas State
|1
|Kansas City, MO.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Vanderbilt
|1
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2018
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|McKendree
|3
|St. Louis, Missouri.
|2017
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Nebraska
|0
|Baton Rogue, La.
|2016
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|North Brunswick, New Jersey
|2015
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|Saint Louis
|2014
|Sam Houston State
|Brad Hagen
|4
|Nebraska
|2
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2013
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4.5
|Vanderbilt
|2.5
|Canton, Michigan.
|2012
|Maryland-East Coast
|Christine Frahm
|4
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2011
|Maryland-East Coast
|Sharon Brummel
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Taylor, Mich.
|2010
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|New Jersey city
|2009
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|1
|Detroit, Michigan.
|2008
|Maryland-East Coast
|Sharon Brummel
|4
|Arkansas State
|2
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Maryland-East Coast
|3
|Apopka, Florida.
|2006
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Alabama A&M
|1
|Houston, TX
|2005
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Orlando, Florida.
|2004
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Houston, TX
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/bowling/article/2024-04-13/2024-nc-bowling-championship-bracket-schedule-scores
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diljit Dosanjh shocked as Imtiaz Ali reveals Shah Rukh Khan called him 'country's best actor' | Web series
- Xiong records second consecutive Top-10 finish to lead Wildcats
- Jacksonville State wins 2024 North Carolina bowling championship
- North Korea leader's meeting with top Chinese lawmaker raises possibility of Kim-Xi summit
- Implicitly, Hotman Paris admits that President Joko Widodo's extension of social assistance is illegal: Can Gibran be disqualified?
- Today in Entertainment History: “Oliver!” named best photo | Entertainment
- Highlights from the 10th Annual Joplin Table Tennis Championship | KSNF/KODE
- 2 Reasons to Buy Coinbase Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
- Study finds that PET/MRI combination reduces unnecessary prostate biopsies
- Trump doubles down on efforts to return Pennsylvania to GOP victory
- Amit Shah – Kashmir Reader
- Nicole Kidman recalls her 'emotional' wedding day to Keith Urban | Entertainment