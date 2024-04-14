Xiong records second consecutive Top-10 finish to lead Wildcats





PHOENIX, Ariz. A challenging finish to a 36-hole day on Friday carried over into the final round of No. 9 Arizona Men's Golf from Thunderbird Collegiate, as the Wildcats dropped two spots to finish in fourth place at 9 under par. The Cats shot 1-over for the day, after going 3-over par in the afternoon round the day before shot. Freshmen Tianyi Xiong led the Wildcats with his third top-10 finish of the season, ending his weekend tied for ninth at 6 under. “Today didn't go the way we wanted, but that's part of how a season can go,” the head coach said. Jim Anderson . “The boys are disappointed not to have recovered today, but I know they are even hungrier to get back out there in two days at the Western Intercollegiate. We have a quick turnaround, so no time will be spent standing still ​​Today These boys have shown their resilience all season and I expect a nice recovery at Pasatiempo.” After shooting back-to-back rounds of 3-under par on Friday, Xiong shot even par on Saturday and finished as the team's lowest scorer by five strokes. Ninth place at Papago Golf Club also gives Xiong consecutive top-10 performances after finishing second behind teammate Tiger Christensen at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate three weeks ago. The Wildcats reached their 54 holes in Phoenix by finishing second in par-3 scoring average and were led by sophomores Zach Pollo in that statistic that ended the event at 1 under par and tied for 25e. It will be a quick turnaround for the Wildcats who will travel to Santa Cruz, California to make their annual appearance at the Western Intercollegiate. The tournament starts on Monday April 15 and will again be shown on the Golf Channel.

