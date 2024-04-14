Tech talks and toasts at Jerusalem Post Annual Conference





The Jerusalem Post is pleased to announce the return of “Tech-Talk & Cheers,” the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Business, Innovation and Networking.

The June 3 event will be held at 583 Park Avenue and will feature a two-hour innovation panel featuring veteran and emerging entrepreneurs, technology investors, and bankers. Sessions will explore the latest trends, tackle challenges, explore opportunities and celebrate innovation.

Last year's event featured notable appearances, including NYSE Group President Lynne Martin. Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, he is a leader in startups like Tomer Cohen and Amir Elichai, founder and CEO of Carybne. and a special hearth conversation with Israel Mapped In New York Ventures founder Guy Franklin and former Israeli model-turned-CEO Shlomit Malka.

This year's lineup will be announced soon. See an overview of speakers at this year's annual conference.

The on-stage event culminates with a cocktail reception by Sinkers Distillery and Shiloh Winery.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference is a once-in-a-lifetime event, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and tumultuous events occurring across the Middle East, and featuring important discussions on the key events of the day. Conversations with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by The Jerusalem Post's senior reporters and editors, in what promises to be.

This year, the Post will use the conference to thank everyone who has supported Israel since October 7th.

“The Jerusalem Post is much more than just a media group,” Ashkenazi said. “We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

Join hundreds of engaging entertainers, pioneering tech visionaries and dynamic thought leaders for a day of impact at our annual conference. Then enjoy dozens of strategic meetings that offer plenty of opportunities to make connections.

Tickets for Tech-Talk & Cheers are on sale now at www.jpost.com/AC24 with admission to the event starting at 2 p.m.

