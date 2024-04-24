The Best Dresses for Traveling Moms





Free People's Oasis midi dress is ideal for moms heading to Taylor Swift's Eras concert or a pretty … [+] a lot everywhere. Free people Upgrade her travel style with these gorgeous dresses that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. In fact, they're so comfortable they could replace his old sweats and t-shirts. Whether she's dressing for long days of sightseeing, nights out at trendy restaurants, or a Taylor Swifts Eras concert, she'll love these options that pack easily and keep her looking great. Free People Bayside Mini Free people Short and sweet, this versatile dress can be worn in many different ways. Thanks to its pumped-up silhouette, she'll feel great whether she wears it as is, with leggings or over a swimsuit. Some of the free peoples free-est collection, it is light with lots of interesting details. Available in a variety of colors, it's likely to accompany him on every trip. Price: $68 < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Lilly Pulitzer Jannie V-Neck Cotton Dress Lily Pulitzer This pretty pink mini is resort attire at its best, offering both style and substance. Soft and oh-so-comfortable, it radiates Lilly Pulitzer's signature Palm Beach chic and will immediately make her smile. Plus, the cute canvas print is also available in children's sizes to match Mommy and Me. Price: $118 Cozy Earth Midi Dress Cozy land She feels as comfortable in this bamboo dress as she does in Cozy Earths' signature sheets. The midi length can take it from flight to night and can easily be dressed up or down. Available in three neutral tones, it features a flattering fit, side slits for ease of movement and, because Cozy Earth knows what a woman really wants, pockets. This dress will likely become her travel staple. Price: $195 Long dress Free people in your dreams Free people No one does boho better than Free People and this one for it Folklore/Always moms are heading to Europe to see Taylor Swift this summer. Featuring layers and tiers of ties and ruffles, it comes in seven colors and is sleek and comfortable for twirling and dancing. Price: $128 Garnet Hill Marina crepe dress Garnet Hill Both casual and very flattering, this flowy dress is sure to garner plenty of compliments wherever it travels. It has a casual vibe, with its low waist and pockets, but is sophisticated enough for a night out. Luckily, it comes in a handful of cute prints, which is great because she may never want to take it off. Price: $169 Quince 100% European Linen Short Sleeve A-Line Dress Quince Perfect for summer sightseeing, this casual dress is so pretty, with a silhouette that's both airy and sophisticated. It's made from 100% eco-friendly OEKO-TEX certified linen, so it's lightweight and breathable and it travels surprisingly well. It comes in four colors and features thoughtful details like functional buttons and pockets. And since it's Quince, you know the quality is unmatched for the price. Price: $59.90 Kenny Flowers – The Sunshine State Tunic Dress Kenny Flowers Getting dressed is as easy as a day at the beach with this tropical tunic dress from the vacation fashion experts at Kenny Flowers. Lightweight, with an alluring silhouette, beautiful trims and a cheerful pelican print, it can be worn as a poolside cover-up or alone anywhere for effortless style. Price: $168 Aureta Rails Dress Rails Juicy with papaya, this wispy number is as refreshing as frozen sorbet. California-based Rails is synonymous with versatility, quality and comfort, making this flirty little dress a traveler's dream. A flagship piece from the brand's Eco collection, it can be assured that it is as durable as it is stylish. Price: $228

