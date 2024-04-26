Dua Lipa Gets Romantic in Custom Chanel Lace Dress at Time 100 Gala
Dua Lipa took the flirtatious aesthetic up a notch on the red carpet at the Time 100 2024 Gala in New York on Thursday. The singer arrived in a custom Chanel lace dress, embroidered with crystals and foil rings. Its entire set required approximately 1,000 hours and 45,000 embroidered elements.
Lipa's dress was accented with a black satin bow and white resin brooch reminiscent of Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2024 collection, presented in Manchester, England, in December. “[Virginie] Viard incorporated Manchester music into the show with small guitar and musical note charms hanging from gold and pearl chains; a micro shoulder bag in the shape of a vinyl record; flat caps and fringed headbands that channeled the rockers’ shaggy mops,” WWD previously reported on the collection.
Lipa was one of 51 women on the 2024 Time 100 list, which recognizes 100 leaders in fields including film, music, sports and more. She was joined by Sofia Coppola, Kylie Minogue, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Ripa and more.
In addition to being featured on one of the covers of the Time 100 issue, Lipa was also invited to perform at the event.
The singer is currently promoting her upcoming album, “Radical Optimism,” which is scheduled for release on May 3. On Wednesday, she was seen channeling “The Matrix” in an oversized, floor-length coat with bold shoulders and blue jeans during a visit. SiriusXM studios in New York.
The Time 100 Gala will be presented by ABC as a television special scheduled to air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. The special will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
See photos from the Time 100 Gala red carpet in the gallery below.
