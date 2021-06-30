Human rights situation remains alarming in Pakistan, report says





ANI | Update: June 30, 2021 at 9.45 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): The human rights scenario in Pakistan remains alarming with issues such as marginalization of communities and groups and increasing cases of honor killings as well as the poor condition of religious minorities , among others, continue unabated in 2020, according to the Annual Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). Cases of child abuse, enforced disappearances, targeted killings and attacks on journalists are among the fundamental human rights problems plaguing the country, highlighted in the annual report of the International Forum for Rights and Security of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) entitled “The State of Human Rights in 2020”. The Pakistani establishment’s lack of seriousness in improving the human rights situation is clearly visible in the way it treats its own human rights institutions. The National Human Rights Commission has been dysfunctional for the year 2020, and has been functioning without a head for a long time The post of Chairman of the National Council The Commission on the Status of Women has not been filled regularly and the National Commission rights of the child functioned irregularly. The HRCP report highlights these deliberate shortcomings of the government led by Imran Khan. Among the provinces, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan, Pakistan’s most marginalized provinces, were also the most affected by human rights violations in 2020. The report calls into question the integrity and intention of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) and underlines that the official figures of cases of enforced disappearances recorded in the PK of 2942 are very questionable. The HRCP believes that fear of retaliation has led to serious underreporting of these cases. Militant attacks continue unchecked in almost all provinces, with an increase in attacks in Punjab and Sindh. Although the KP and Balochistan have reported a drop in militant attacks, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, targeted killings more than doubled in 2020, with 49 killed last year compared to 24. in 2019.

The HRCP report is a mirror of how Pakistani society is now inundated with many social ailments ranging from religious intolerance to violence against women. The persistent plight of women, as evidenced by the ranking of 151 out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, shows the nation in a bad light. No nation can move forward when its women are in chains and its people must live in constant fear of being hurt by the very establishment that is supposed to protect them. Regarding religious freedom, the HRCP reported at least 31 forced conversions. last year, six of which concerned minors. Here again, the veracity of the official figures does not match the cases reported on social media and elsewhere. Likewise, police data cited by the HRCP on 586 blasphemy cases in 2020 should also be read with caution. The immense pressure and the enormous risk to life when reporting such cases forces people to be silent onlookers. The Ahmaddiyas continue to be one of the most persecuted communities in Pakistan. The number of pending cases also rose to 2.1 million in 2020, which shows the difficulties of those seeking a stay of justice. Journalists continue to face the full brunt of government tyranny, with multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and torture reported in 2020. 430 honor killings were reported in 2020. At least 2,960 cases of child abuse ‘children have been documented across the county, over 57 percent of them. brought back from Punjab. Of particular concern were the ages of the abused children – infants as young as one year old were not spared – and particularly heinous crimes, ranging from kidnapping and rape to gang rape and murder. According to the report, the year 2020 saw public health limping as the healthcare system collapsed under the additional burden of Covid-19, exposing the lack of preparedness and mediocrity of healthcare facilities in the face of the pandemic. The pandemic has also exposed the inability of health systems to simultaneously manage polio vaccination campaigns and dengue control, which could lead to the resurgence of these diseases. religious minorities and creating a climate of fear for the general population are worrying signals for any government. Report after report from international and national agencies has highlighted the violation of human rights in Pakistan, yet no action appears to have seeped to the ground. Meanwhile, people are suffering, whether in Sindh or Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

