The PKP General Secretary suggests putting an end to the question of the amendment to the Constitution of 1945, here is the reason





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Secretary General of the Justice and Unity Party (PKP), Said Salahudin, considered that the modification of the 1945 Constitution (UUD) before the general elections (Pemilu) was politically unrealistic. According to him, the agenda is to reorganize the affairs of the state and related to the future The Presidency can be discussed after the 2024 elections. “Therefore, in the context of a serene and peaceful reception of the holding of the legislative elections of 2024, I think that we just have to put an end to the speech. amendments to the 1945 Constitution, either in relation to the question of the mandate of the president or other matters such as the regulation of the GBHN or PPSN, “Said in his statement, Sunday (12/9/2021). Read also: The opportunity to modify the 1945 Constitution is still considered to exist, but we must see the spirit To reinforce his reasoning, he also referred to the statement by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who again rejected the speech of three terms and an extension of the presidential term. This was transmitted by the spokesperson for the presidency on Saturday (9/11/2021). Said said this statement should have been more than enough to close the discussion on the issue of amendments. “Thus, political parties and volunteers supporting the government should be sensitive to the signals sent by the Palace. It should be read as political will President. It is the strong and true will of the president “, he explained. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Said is of the opinion that if an issue is repeatedly pointed out by the President, then there must be intentions and messages to convey. “Well, one thing we can take away from this statement is that the president intends to warn bearers and supporters of the idea of ​​ending the speech,” he said. Read also : Special interview with Zulkifli Hasan: Behind the coalition, Jokowi for three periods and the new tasks of PAN In addition, Said continued, President Jokowi said there were only three possible motives behind the question of the term extension. The Presidency. First, he explained, the party that raised the idea wanted to find a face in front of the president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/09/12/08484001/sekjen-pkp-sarankan-isu-amendemen-uud-1945-diakhiri-ini-alasannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos