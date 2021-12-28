Surprise! PM Modi makes impromptu visit to interact with IIT students Kanpur not part of convocation | look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 54th convocation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur on Tuesday as a guest of honor. He gave the convocation speech and presented important awards.

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked IIT graduates to choose challenge over convenience and urged them to start working for whatever kind of India they want over the next 25 years.

During his visit to the IIT Kanpur campus in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi also did something with the program. He made an impromptu visit to another building on campus and met students who were not part of the graduation ceremony. He greeted them and interacted with them.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi can be seen laughing with the students.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Trade Union Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan at the event .

During the convocation, Prime Minister Modi said: It is the responsibility of each of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country. students to take responsibility for using them.

PM Modi also launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the ceremony. Students received digital degrees through in-house blockchain-based technology developed as part of the National Blockchain Project.

(With PTI entries)

