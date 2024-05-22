Jokowi reveals 3 points during his meeting with Fiji President





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo engaged in a bilateral meeting with Fijian President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali, Monday, May 20. Three key points were discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. The first point spun around development partnerships. The former Jakarta governor hoped that the Rakiraki Regional Agricultural Training Center could be used to propel research, innovation and partnerships with the aim of achieving food security. The second point focused on cooperation between communities. Jokowi welcomed the launch of the Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association Forum last March. The third point concerns cooperation in the Pacific. The President highlighted Indonesia's commitment to continue to champion Pacific aspirations and interests in various forums. Indonesia is also committed to fostering cooperation, including through the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), based on the principle of mutual respect, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further called for mutually beneficial cooperation. “As a Pacific country, Fiji is a key partner of Indonesia in making the Pacific region a peaceful, stable and prosperous region,” Jokowi, who will end his term in office, was quoted as saying in a written statement . In the same statement, Fijian President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere highlighted Indonesia's transformation and praised Jokowi for his leadership. “We have a lot to learn from you,” Katonivere said, stressing that the meeting was a defining moment in the 50 years of bilateral relations. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi meets Elon Musk; Discussion on Tesla and SpaceX's investment plan in Indonesia Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1870390/jokowi-reveals-3-points-in-meeting-with-fiji-president

