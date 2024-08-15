Trump's economic speech turns into personal attacks on Harris and Biden





Former President Donald Trump delivered what were billed as remarks Wednesday focused on his plans for the economy, but he digressed frequently to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and wind turbines.

Trump spoke to a cheering crowd in Asheville, North Carolina, as allies and advisers urged him to focus on his policy differences with Harris and avoid personal attacks. While Trump highlighted several areas where the two men differ on policy, those differences were overshadowed by insults hurled at Democratic leaders.

“For four years, she giggled while the economy burned,” Trump said of Harris. “That’s the laugh of a madwoman, I tell you. She’s crazy.”

He also called Ms. Walz and Biden “stupid” and then referred to Ms. Walz as a “clown.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Matt Rourke/AP

Trump said Wednesday's event “is not a rally. We're talking about something called the economy. They wanted to make a speech about the economy.” He did not identify who “they” were, but added: “They say that's the most important issue. I think crime is there. The border is there, personally. We have a lot of important issues, because our country has become a third world nation.”

Trump presented some policy proposals, including a previously unannounced goal.

“Under my leadership, the United States will commit to the ambitious goal of cutting energy and electricity prices by half, at least in half,” within the first 18 months of a second administration, he said.

He then added a little caveat: “And if it doesn't work out, you say, 'Oh, well, I voted for him. I voted a lot anyway.'”

Trump said Wednesday he would bring down prices through “rapid approvals for new energy infrastructure,” freeing up new land for drilling and reducing regulations, which he said would make the country “energy dominant.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States already produces more crude oil than any other country in history.

Trump attacked Harris and Biden's records on the economy and the border, two lines of attack that his allies say should be more prominent in his campaign speeches.

“Kamala said fighting inflation would be a priority from day one,” Trump said, “but Kamala's first day was three years ago. Why didn't she do it?”

“It's a criticism. That's all it is,” he added.

Trump also predicted that if Harris wins the election, “the result will be a Kamala-type economic crash, a 1929-style depression.” He made a similar prediction for Biden in 2020. His remarks also included numerous other digressions, including criticism of wind turbines (Trump has said he opposes spending on wind and solar energy) and a dig at Biden during the discussion of next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“You know when he talks? Monday. Monday is the worst day, but that's what they do, and it's their own form of cheating, I guess, relatively, it's another minor form of cheating,” he said.

Gregorian Dareh

Jake Traylor

Isabelle Schmeler

Garrett Haake contributed.

