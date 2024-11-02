Donald Trump repeats anti-immigrant threats at Milwaukee rally | US elections 2024





At a rally in Wisconsin on Friday, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a low-IQ person and pledged to save the economy from total annihilation in a meandering hour-and-a-half-long speech that addressed main issues of the campaign, including the economy and foreign policy, but also included threats. to restrict press freedom and a lengthy discussion of his own rhetorical style.

I will end the criminal invasion of this country, Trump said during his opening speech, promising to usher in a new golden age.

Can you imagine if Kamala won? You would fall into a 1929-type depression, Trump said.

On immigration, Trump's message was typically gloomy. The campaign released a painful video of a mother describing her daughter's murder and accusing Harris of allowing the accused to enter the United States without authorization. Studies overwhelmingly refute Trump's claim that immigrants are disproportionately responsible for crime in the United States, but such claims are a hallmark of his campaign.

The day I take office, the migrant invasion will end, Trump said. He pledged to launch the largest deportation program in American history and said cities and towns had been conquered by immigrants, whom he called animals.

Since his rally at Madison Square Garden, which drew racist and misogynistic comments from a number of speakers, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage, Trump and his allies sought to label the former president and his Maga base as unjustly maligned. .

Kamala spent the final week of her campaign comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history, Trump said at the Wisconsin rally.

Vice President Harris thinks you are Nazis, fascists, said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at the rally.

Johnson praised Trump for incorporating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended his presidential bid as a third-party candidate in August, into his campaign; and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who announced she was leaving the party in 2022. Johnson accused Democrats of destroying America and credited Trump with making the Republican Party the party of working people and people. working women of America.

To applause and chants of Bobby, Bobby, Bobby, Kennedy addressed the crowd, reminding them that even though he has left the race, he will still be on the ballot and urging them to vote for Trump. I prayed to God to put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic, Kennedy said. God sent me Donald J Trump.

During his speech, Republican Congressman Bryan Steil urged the audience to support a state constitutional amendment on voting in Wisconsin that would prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in Wisconsin elections, a proposal that aims to prevent municipalities from opening their local elections to non-citizens and comes as Republicans express unfounded concerns about non-U.S. citizens committing voter fraud in federal elections.

We have the opportunity Tuesday to vote yes on an amendment saying that elections in Wisconsin and the United States are only for American citizens, do you agree? » said Steil. The idea that immigrants threaten U.S. elections has caught fire among Trump supporters.

Jason Tyler, a Republican activist who attended the Milwaukee rally, said he was concerned about noncitizens voting illegally in the presidential election. Tyler plans to volunteer as a poll watcher in Rock County on Election Day, where he said he will be looking for non-U.S. citizens voting. What I would look for most is if someone doesn't speak English and starts there, said Tyler, who acknowledged that the bar for challenging a ballot is high enough in Wisconsin that it wouldn't is unlikely to prevent a voter from voting.

“It's very difficult, the only thing I can really do is ask for their information, you know, find out who they are, and I can report it if I feel like there's something weird about it. subject,” Tyler said. I can't really tell this person not to vote.

Tyler added that he was frustrated by the idea that Trump's inflammatory comments about immigrants were racist. It's ridiculous, Tyler said, adding that his wife came to the United States from the Philippines. She likes Donald Trump.

