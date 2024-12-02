President Xi's book on governance has far-reaching global impact

BEIJING, December 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 15In Lima, Peruon the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Chilean President Gabriel Boric presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping the fourth volume of the collection Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, in Spanish, which he had brought to the Santiago International Book Fair, and asked the Chinese President to sign on the title page, depending on state. Broadcaster's CCTV.

Such scenes are familiar in the Chinese president's interactions with foreign leaders. Impressed by the success of the Chinese path, the Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoevin his foreword for the Uzbek edition, said Xi's book offered inspiration and important guidance for governing a country, developing a market economy suited to national characteristics and protecting public interests, reported Xinhua News Agency.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. Until now, the four-volume collection, which has been translated into more than 40 languages ​​and distributed to more than 180 countries and regions, has been widely regarded as the “golden key” to understanding the Chinese miracle and the ” revelation” to address global issues. development problems.

Several foreign scholars who participated in the translation, publication and in-depth study of the collection shared with the Global Times why this publication continues to be popular around the world.

An authoritative source for understanding China

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, considered signing a contract with the China Foreign Language Publication Administration to translate and publish the Thai version of the fourth volume of the collection as one of the research center's most notable achievements this year.

As a translator, Wirun believes his involvement in this project is deeply meaningful. “While reading and translating the fourth volume, I felt like I was consulting a wise man. We are committed to providing an authoritative source for Thailand and the international community to understand China's governance strategies in the new era through accurate and authentic translation,” Wirun told the Global Times.

Having studied in China Since 1997, Wirun has had a deep understanding of China. He believes that the country's development is reflected not only in the increasingly rich material and spiritual life of its population, but also in the confidence and patriotism of its citizens, as well as in the strategic vision of its leaders for development. of human society.

The story continues