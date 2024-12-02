Politics
President Xi's book on governance has far-reaching global impact
BEIJING, December 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 15In Lima, Peruon the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Chilean President Gabriel Boric presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping the fourth volume of the collection Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, in Spanish, which he had brought to the Santiago International Book Fair, and asked the Chinese President to sign on the title page, depending on state. Broadcaster's CCTV.
Such scenes are familiar in the Chinese president's interactions with foreign leaders. Impressed by the success of the Chinese path, the Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoevin his foreword for the Uzbek edition, said Xi's book offered inspiration and important guidance for governing a country, developing a market economy suited to national characteristics and protecting public interests, reported Xinhua News Agency.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. Until now, the four-volume collection, which has been translated into more than 40 languages and distributed to more than 180 countries and regions, has been widely regarded as the “golden key” to understanding the Chinese miracle and the ” revelation” to address global issues. development problems.
Several foreign scholars who participated in the translation, publication and in-depth study of the collection shared with the Global Times why this publication continues to be popular around the world.
An authoritative source for understanding China
Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, considered signing a contract with the China Foreign Language Publication Administration to translate and publish the Thai version of the fourth volume of the collection as one of the research center's most notable achievements this year.
As a translator, Wirun believes his involvement in this project is deeply meaningful. “While reading and translating the fourth volume, I felt like I was consulting a wise man. We are committed to providing an authoritative source for Thailand and the international community to understand China's governance strategies in the new era through accurate and authentic translation,” Wirun told the Global Times.
Having studied in China Since 1997, Wirun has had a deep understanding of China. He believes that the country's development is reflected not only in the increasingly rich material and spiritual life of its population, but also in the confidence and patriotism of its citizens, as well as in the strategic vision of its leaders for development. of human society.
The Thai language edition of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China Volume 1 was officially released in Thailand In April 2017receiving a warm response and significant attention from mainstream Thai society, with the then Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recommending the book to cabinet members on several occasions.
Wirun, who has been researching China for a long time, carefully studied the first volume of the collection. “The contents of this book inspired me greatly. The path taken by China is precisely the experience that developing countries like us must learn from. I feel honored to participate in the translation and publication of its Thai version from the second volume.” he said.
Translation of this book allows the international community to gain a systematic understanding of the treasure trove of ideas created by Chinese leaders. He hopes that more people can better perceive the governance philosophy and overall vision of China's top leader through this book.
During the translation process, he and his team meticulously thought about how to accurately express the original meaning while ensuring that Thai readers could grasp the essence of the content.
“For example, in the first topic of Volume II, President Xi cites the saying from the Book of Rites: The Great Learning: “Win popular support and you will win the country; lose it and you will lose the country.” Through our study, we understood the meaning of this ancient saying and then translated it directly into Thai while making it clear that President Xi's intention in quoting it is to emphasize that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must adhere to a people-centered approach. and standing with the people, which is the fundamental guarantee to overcome difficulties and risks,” Wirun said.
The director believes that the views, concepts and experiences expressed in this collection hold significant reference value not only for Thailandbut also for today's world.
“The collection has a profound impact on countries in the South. China, as a member of the South, has shown these governments a direction of development and enabled countries around the world to consider their own paths towards modernization” , he stressed. .
An Eastern Perspective for Multilateralism
In Kathmandu, Nepalthe Belt and Road bookstore has placed the collection prominently on its bookshelf.
“The performance of the book at the local level has been exceptional. Readers often express how the ideas in the book help them understand China's governance philosophy and the transformative reforms of recent decades,” Kiran GautamChairman of Current Publication Pvt Ltd of Nepaltold the Global Times.
Current Publication Pvt Ltd is one of the most influential publishing institutions in the world. Nepal and is the parent company of the Belt and Road bookstore. Gautam shared with the Global Times his observations about readers of the bookstore's collection.
“I met a young entrepreneur who explained to me how the book inspired him to explore governance models adapted to Nepal In my opinion. Such personal stories touch me deeply, as they reflect the cultural and intellectual bridges we strive to build through our bookstore,” Gautam said.
Born into a family dedicated to promoting relationships between Nepal and China, Gautam noted that the decision to present and publish the collection stemmed from his family's heritage and his personal mission to provide Nepali readers with an authentic insight into modern China.
“Nepalese readers are curious about China's development model, particularly its remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation, a challenge that resonates closely with Nepal development objectives. According to Gautam, the wisdom of China's top leader presented in the book is one of the most valuable public goods that China offers to developing countries.
“For example, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi has enormous benefits for developing countries like Nepal. He not only seeks the happiness of the Chinese people, but also opens his arms to the whole world,” Gautam said, noting that this is also one of the reasons why his bookstore is named after BRI.
Inspired by President Xi's vision for the BRI and the Global Civilization Initiative, which emphasize mutual exchanges between different civilizations, Gautam is committed to promoting collaboration between Nepali and Chinese publishers, continuing to publish stories that resonate with readers in both countries.
Gautam noted that the book market in Nepal is very small. Even though China and India are neighbors of NepalNepali literature is more influenced by India. He has dedicated himself to promoting Chinese culture in the South Asian region through book publishing.
A star of international book fairs
Driven by their love for China and a desire to help translate and promote the collection abroad, Wirun and Gautam often find themselves invited to local China-related academic events as “experts on Chinese questions.
“When we actively recommend this collection as ‘first time readers,’ the feedback we receive from readers is that it is always a source of pride and comfort,” Wirun noted.
Wirun also pointed out that in recent years the collection has attracted considerable attention at overseas book fairs, especially in BIS partner countries.
For example, during the 28th Lima International Book Fair, which ended in August 2024the number of readers purchasing the fourth volume increased compared to previous years, with buyers ranging from politicians and academics to university professors, students and seniors, Meng Kexin, director of La Voz de la Colony Chinathe oldest Chinese newspaper South Americatold the Global Times.
On November 5at a readers' meeting for Xi Jinping: China's Governance held at Limalawyer and jurist Francisco Tiburcio Uceda noted that participating in this event allowed them to deeply appreciate the thoughts and vision of a world-class leader, while strengthening knowledge and cultural exchanges between nations, according to Meng.
Meng shared a moment he observed at the Lima International Book Fair with the Global Times: A young man stood in front of the shelf displaying Xi's book for a very long time, taking photos of specific chapters with his phone.
“Readers around the world are inspired by Xi's thoughts in the collection and witnessing the important changes brought by China, such as the Chancay Port Project and the China-Laos railway, they see it as a tangible manifestation of Chinese wisdom. Besides, many of them firmly believe that this Chinese wisdom will bring them greater benefits in the future,” Wirun said.
