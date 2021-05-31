Turks Erdogan and Greeks Mitsotaki to meet at NATO summit | Political news





Both sides are NATO members and came close to armed conflict last year, but have since tried to reduce tensions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet at this month’s NATO summit as the two sides pledge to resolve their differences. The two rivals disagree on many issues, from competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean to migrant and refugee boats as well as the status of Cyprus. Both sides are NATO members and came close to armed conflict last year, but have since tried to reduce tensions. We are fully aware of the different diametrically opposed positions we have on some very serious issues, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens. The aim of today’s meeting was to attempt a first negotiation process and, if possible, a gradual normalization of the situation over time. As late as Sunday, the two countries exchanged views on the status of the Muslim minority in Greece, but ministers tried to avoid a repeat of their open argument on sovereignty at a press conference in Ankara this month. latest. Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted to improve economic ties with Greece and said there had been concrete action on 25 items in areas ranging from transport to energy, environment, tourism and trade. . He also said they decided to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates to allow travel between countries. I would like to say that as Turkey we have the will for these actions and I am happy to see the same will from Greece, Cavusoglu said, before adding that Erdogan and Mitsotakis are planning to meet at the top of NATO in Brussels in June. 14. Erdogan and Mitsotakis have only met once since the Greek Prime Minister took office in the summer of 2019. This meeting also took place on the sidelines of a NATO summit. Al Jazeeras John Psaropoulos, reporting from Athens, said the goodwill shown by both sides on Monday promised a productive discussion between the two heads of government at the NATO summit. They are expected to [Erdogan and Mitsotakis] discuss the most important issues among themselves. But in the meantime, the two foreign ministers have said that we will start to build confidence and turn a new leaf in our relations by announcing economic measures, he added. There is a real attempt, it seems, to build real cooperation at the economic level before a more comprehensive agreement at the political level.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos