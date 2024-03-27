Hamptons Talbot Thon exceeds fundraising goal by nearly $9,000





The goal of Hampton High School's March 22 fundraiser was to raise $30,000. “Our students and the Hampton community absolutely blew us away with their efforts at this year's Talbot Thon!” The school district's Facebook page reported the next day. “The big reveal last night was $38,929.44.” Talbot Thon's beneficiary is UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, specifically its efforts in pediatric cancer treatment and research. “Overall, it's a really fun and uplifting experience,” Hampton senior Halee Pilarski said of the annual family-friendly event. “You see the entire community coming together to fight a cause that really affects a lot of people, like my little brother.” Will Pilarski died in 2017 from a brain tumor. This year he would have been a sophomore in high school. To promote Talbot Thon, Halee produced a video telling Will's story and encouraging the Hampton community to participate. The effort apparently helped, as turnout appeared to be at pre-Covid levels. “It really means a lot, especially my last year here, to see the turnout,” Halee said. Fellow senior Hayden List, student body president, was also impressed and praised the preparation for the event's success. “We spent a lot of time planning and planning the event. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of time to sort things out,” he says. “Advertising was a big thing we worked on, trying to get the word out for a great cause like this.” Talbot Thon organized numerous activities throughout the school, from traditional volleyball and dodgeball tournaments to new offerings such as bocce and a duck hunt proposed by first-year students, where guests searched for small yellow replicas in the hope of winning a prize. For the event, the Hampton Student Council partnered with the Pitt Dance Marathon, which took place March 23 and raised $357,084.52 on behalf of the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Harry Funk is news editor of TribLive and is specifically editor of Hampton, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine Creek and Bethel Park magazines. He has been a professional journalist since 1985 and joined TribLive in 2022. You can contact Harry at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/local/hamptons-talbot-thon-exceeds-fundraising-goal-by-nearly-9000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos