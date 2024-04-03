What you need to know





Like the college football As the landscape moves through the spring training phase of the preseason and plays its traditional spring games, the sport also moves into another crucial part of its seasonal calendar: the new spring transfer portal. It's a crucial two weeks for programs across the country to assess their rosters and assess emergency positions, with a chance to iron things out before the season starts. This month marks the two-week transfer portal, the second of the offseason, where players can enter their names and get a shot at a new school. Back during the winter following bowl season and the College football Playoff, more than 2,000 players put their names in the transfer portal. We're not expected to see as many players on the move this time around, but there should be a significant number of potential players looking for a change of scenery. So how does this all work? Here's your primer on the upcoming spring transfer window and what to expect in the future. Where We Left Off: 2024 College Football Transfer Portal team rankings Transfer portal dates The spring college football transfer portal will officially open on Tuesday, April 16 and is expected to close again on Tuesday, April 30. Graduate transfers must be on the portal by May 1. The NCAA originally set plans to open things up from May 1 to May 15, but the Division I Council, the body with the authority to make changes, moved the window a little further on the calendar to match the spring football dates. How the college football transfer portal works The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database containing the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II and III levels. The complete list of names is not available to the public. A player can enter his name into the transfer portal through his school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notice of his intention to transfer, the office places the player's name in the database and it officially becomes a transfer. The compliance office has 48 hours to fulfill the player's request and NCAA rules prohibit anyone from denying that request. The database includes the player's name, contact information, information about whether the player was on scholarship and whether he is a graduate student. Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change their mind and withdraw from the transfer portal at any point in the process. Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship he gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school does not have to give him another scholarship. – More college football from SI: Top 25 rankings | Scheme | Teams Follow College Football Headquarters: Bookmark | Rankings | Choices

