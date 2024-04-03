Ballerinas for men, bordering on audacity





Dior Homme ballerinas. JACKIE NICKERSON/DIOR HOMME Like the dramatic episodes of “The Dance of the Knights”, from the novel by Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet (1935), young models walked forward with expressionless faces. On this January afternoon, for the Dior Homme fall-winter 2024-2025 show, they donned striped double-breasted coats, wool mini-shorts with long zipped flies, sophisticated turbans and brocade and canvas capes. Joy. On their feet, ballerinas, in leather or quilted satin, with or without crossed elastic on the front. “We reworked the ballerina in a more masculine way, in homage to Rudolf Nureyev, who crossed my personal history since my uncle Colin Jones, also a dancer, was his friend and photographed him,” said Kim Jones, general director of the French fashion house. artistic director for men. Men in ballerinas? It's the latest fad for many fashion brands, from Balenciaga to Thom Browne, from MM6 Maison Margiela to Dries Van Noten and Bode, who have made it their signature. In France, Lemaire, which offered a model of black Nappa leather ballerinas with a buckle strap for spring-summer 2023, saw fit to renew its production for spring-summer 2024. Learn more Subscribers only Does the future of the tie depend on women? Derived from the heeled ball shoes of the Ancien Régime (from the end of the Middle Ages to the French Revolution), pointe shoes appeared in the West at the beginning of the 19th century.th century, first on the feet of the dancers, allowing them to raise themselves to extend the body to the extreme. It is a technique “historically linked to the representation, at the Paris Opera, of Marie Taglioni in The sylph in 1832″, specifies researcher Mlodie Le Lay in the catalog of Walk and gait. A history of shoes (“Walk and Approach: A History of Shoes”), exhibition organized at the Museum of Decorative Arts in 2019. “A niche offer” However, by the middle of the 20th century, this stage shoe made its entry into the city. In the United States, Capezio made refined pairs for designer Claire McCardell, while in France, Rose Repetto opened a workshop in October 1947 to supply the Paris Opera. The legend would perhaps have recalled the ballerina Cinderella, designed for Brigitte Bardot in 1953 and seen in the film by Roger Vadim. And God… Cra the Woman (1956, …And God created the woman). But “the very first Repetto ballerina was created for a man, the son of the founder, the star dancer Roland Petit,” specifies the brand. “She designed him an extremely flexible shoe, which followed the movements of his aching feet, using the 'sew-and-turn' technique”, i.e. a seam sewn on the wrong side before being put back on the right side. You have 35.99% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/lifestyle/article/2024/04/03/ballet-flats-for-men-on-the-edge-of-audacity_6667231_37.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos