Sports
American Major League cricket attracts top Australian players
When it became clear that American Major League Cricket had influential and wealthy backing, with a large salary cap for the six teams to lure top players from around the world, there was an expectation that an Australian superstar would eventually be lured.
Steve Smith, one of the greatest ever cricketers and former Australia captain, has not been shy about professing his love for the US, where he and his wife Dani announced their engagement in 2017.
He has an apartment in New York and notably spent some time there during his year-long suspension for cheating, where he was infamously photographed by the Australian tabloids while sitting alone in a bar in Manhattan.
The flirtation started well before MLC launched last July. The US has been a market that crickets have been trying to get into for a while now. So yeah, I think it would be interesting to see how it goes,” Smith said in 2022.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Smith was unable to play in the MLC's glittering opening season due to Australia's Ashes tour of England, but he has been confirmed in the upcoming second edition as a major boost for a tournament hoping to build on the back of a successful debut.
Smith will play for Washington Freedom, where he will team up with World Cup-winning teammates Travis Head, a cult favorite among his Australian compatriots, and explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell. He will play under legendary Australian batsman Ricky Ponting, who will coach a Freedom side that lost to eventual champions MI New York in the play-offs last season.
While Smith is not a great T20 batsman – he may not even make the squad for the Australian squad at the upcoming World Cup co-hosted by the US – the 34-year-old remains one of cricket's headliners and biggest names.
There aren't many better-known current cricketers, with Smith adding to the appeal of the MLC, which has invested more than $100 million, helped by influential Indian businessmen, some of whom are in Silicon Valley.
Smith is part of a growing bond between the MLC and Australian cricket. Cricket New South Wales – Smith's home state – has a “strategic” partnership with the Freedom franchise, while Cricket Victoria also has links with San Francisco Unicorns.
MLC is smartly working with two of the biggest cricketing powers, Australia and India. While England, the other power, watches warily as the MLC is played during the heart of the cricket season, Australia and India have embraced a professional T20 competition in the hope of breaking into the world's biggest sporting market.
India's footprint is clearly visible with three MLC teams owned by Indian Premier League franchises. Their names are therefore remarkably familiar: Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings), Los Angeles Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders) and MI New York (Mumbai Indians).
But Indian megastars are not allowed to play in any T20 franchise league outside the billion-dollar IPL. Conversely, Australian players are allowed to jump on the T20 merry-go-round as long as it does not conflict with their international obligations.
Australia has an open schedule in July, so it's no surprise that a host of top players have taken the opportunity to sign up for the MLC.
But no one is more giddy than Steve Smith, whose long-held dream of playing in the US is about to become a reality.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/04/21/americas-major-league-cricket-luring-top-australian-players/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's change of heart could prove his conservative supporters right
- Tori Spelling used a diaper when stuck in traffic | Entertainment
- American Major League cricket attracts top Australian players
- Xi Jinping calls for China's biggest military reorganization since 2015
- Warning about growing number of workers struggling to make ends meet in UK | borrowing and debt
- State of California Recognizes City of West Hollywood with Prohousing Designation
- Giving fashion's dead animals a second life as luxury giant LVMH sells 'luxury textiles' to designers at reduced prices | Fashion trends
- Han and McGovern are in the top 10 of the Ivy League Championship
- Top 10 Romantic Bollywood Movies
- Why Bank Stocks Continue to Bleed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX)
- Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi given a clean bill of health after claiming her food was poisoned
- The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm