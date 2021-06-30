Google promises to support Nest smart home devices for 5 years





Enlarged / Some of the older Google Nest products.

Google’s latest blog post finally provides a minimal public support timeline for all “Google Nest” smart home products. The company is committed to supporting all Google Nest products with “Critical Bug Fixes and Patches” for at least five years.

Inconsistent branding means it’s hard to pinpoint the definition of Google’s “Google Nest” product, but the company now has a support page that clearly describes all the models it contains. Today’s announcement is less prominent with Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub smart displays, Nest thermostats, Nest Protect smoke detectors, Nest cameras, Nest Wi-Fi, obsolete Nest Secure alarm system, Nest x Yale lock, and Google. Not applicable to devices Home smart speakers (replaced by Nest Audio), Google Wi-Fi (replaced by Nest Wi-Fi), and the entire Chromecast line, including the new Google TV dongle.

Everything on this list can last for more than five years, but some notable products are nearing the end of the guaranteed support timeline. The original Google Home smart speaker launched in 2016 will expire in November of this year, but the Home Mini and the deprecated Home Max may be shut down as early as late next year. We hope these products are better than the minimum support, as dumb speakers can last for decades.

Advertising All of these older products can be tracked by running similar software that is still maintained in the current product, but of particular concern is Google’s first and only home security system. It is Nest Secure. The product lasted from 2017 to 2020, and due to its discontinuation, Google withdrew from the home security market. Google said it currently has no commercial reason to continue developing software and the company isn’t looking forward to new features in the future. Today’s announcement shows that Nest Secure will continue to function until at least November 2022 and will receive security updates. This product relies on Google Cloud, so it won’t last longer.

Many Nest products have far exceeded their five-year support period and will continue to work. Many of the Nest thermostats are very old, and the Google support page states that the last software update for most models was released in 2019, but it works for 2011 models as well. The smoke detector NestProtects is programmed with a hard self-destruction date of 7 years for the first model released in 2013 and 10 years for the second generation model released in 2015. This is clearly something UL (Underwriters Labs) certification request. Of all carbon monoxide alarms.

Five years of support is pretty half-hearted for Google. Currently, Pixel Android smartphones have been supported for 3 years (not the top of the Android market), but Chromebooks get updates for up to 8 years.

