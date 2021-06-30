T-Mobiles Revvl V Plus 5G costs only $ 199





With the arrival of the year of cheap 5G phones, T-Mobile is offering customers yet another low-cost 5G phone with today’s announcement of Revvl V Plus 5G. The T-Mobile branded device costs $ 199 and features a huge 6.8-inch 1600 x 900 display and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will first be sold through Metro by T-Mobile from July 12th and will be sold through T-Mobile from July 23rd.

Revvl V Plus 5G comes with Android 11 and uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor designed with cheap 5G phones in mind. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and can be expanded via microSD. It features a main 16-megapixel rear camera, two unspecified 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back, and a 16-megapixel self-portrait camera. Of course, 5G connectivity is available and you won’t get ultra-fast millimeter-wave flavors (no big losses, hard to find), but T-Mobile’s more widespread and relatively powerful sub 6GHz 5G network. You can access the talk. ..

The V Plus 5G costs about $ 15 to $ 40, depending on where you buy another cheap, large-screen, large-battery 5G phone for the OnePlus N200 5G. (Unlocked for $ 216 on T-Mobile and $ 239 on OnePlus.) The N200 5G is actually the current top pick for T-Mobile customers looking for cheap 5G. Revvl also offers some similar features at a lower price, but it will be difficult to match with the N200’s very good 1080p 90Hz display. Sure, the price of entry 5G continues to fall, and it won’t be long before the price of 5G devices falls well below $ 200.

