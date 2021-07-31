I defend Microsoft Word to death.





Sign up to get the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday.

I have been the editor of Future Tense for over 10 years and have lived in the future for a long time.

But some of me are stuck in the past. I am deeply involved in Microsoft Word. I think the rise of Google Docs, which has been around in various ways since 2006, has been an unstoppable force in the last few years as a personal insult. Word is clunky and expensive, but in many ways it’s great. The track change feature is great (even if you get used to it a bit), it’s customizable, and frankly you’re used to it. I know its quirks and features and can troubleshoot. Just by staring at a Word document, your brain knows: OK, it’s time to get to work.

I’m not saying that Google Docs is completely useless. In particular, there are some great use cases, such as planning documents. I use it for grocery lists, packing lists, and expense tracking. But what I need most is a word processor for editing SlateGoogleDocs articles. Trivial: If you delete a lot of text and then start writing on it, Google Docs will mark the new word as deleted text. Why? Why enter text only in Google Docs and delete it? Hyperlinks are often added to the space before the word, which is scary. Placing all changes on the sides rather than inline means that you rarely see too much space and the changed and changed text at the same latitude on the page. It’s difficult to accept many changes quickly. and. time. Like. A. Sucker.

And worst of all, collaboration that allows multiple people to work on a document at once. This is the feature most favored by Google Docs Partisans. By default, Google will let them know when a writer sends you a Google Doc and I start editing. Then you’ll see the first pop-up in the upper right corner of the document, telling them they’re looking at me. I can’t edit in front of the audience! You have to move things around to try different phrases. But sometimes the writer actually starts responding to my edits in real time. what the hell! leave me alone! One document at a time! It requires a clear iteration, not different versions that bleed each other.

Yes, there are ways to avoid these things. We may create a new document to prevent writers from receiving alerts. Sometimes I will tell them specifically: go out until I tell you I’m ready. But often I download it as a Word document and edit it in an old familiar house where everything makes sense. It inevitably creates strangeness in the format of the document, but it’s mainly a problem I have to deal with, not a writer.

I know I’m fighting a losing battle here, as shown in an article I published nearly three years ago. Journalists just quit Microsoft Word. But some are trying. Since then, it’s mostly from some, including Slate’s relatively new colleague, who realized that most of us still liked Word and was absolutely scared when she arrived here. It seems that it has changed to. And even some of my fellow Word Defenders are starting to fall into Google Docs.

The gold medal-winning mathematician gave some great advice on the pandemic. How worried should you be about the new CDC study? What Happened When a Famous Anti-Baxer in the Early 20th Century suffered from Smallpox The U.S. Government Tells Noble Lies About COVID-19

Find out why it’s behind Google Docs. It’s, most importantly, free. It’s huge, especially if you’re a freelance journalist. Others who are shy about performance, like me, don’t mind editing the document while the writer is watching or immersing. My colleague vows that Words prefers Google Docs suggestion mode to tracking changes (though I don’t understand how this is done). It doesn’t matter if everyone else hates Word or I love Word. Words are the past. Google Docs is the future. With this change in the ocean, I see people thinking about the future of life that they slip into the past. It reminds me of a work my former colleague Will Olems (32 years old at the time) wrote for Slate in 2015: Is Snapchat really confusing, or am I just old?

I’m just old And one day, Google Docs partisans will only be grumpy about the new word processors that people are starting to embrace, seeing something else replace it. But at least Google Docs fans and I can agree on one thing. That is, there is never a good reason to use Apple Pages.

That future tense day! Read a brand new short story called Collateral Damage from Justina Ireland. And here are some articles from the recent past of the future tense.

Water wants to publish this

Jessica Simulation: Love and Loss in the AI ​​Era, Jason Fagone, San Francisco Chronicle

Future tense is recommended

The WBUR-Reddit podcast Endless Thread is often pretty light: why a huge pile of plates appeared in the Pennsylvania forest, what the industry buys most glitteringly, and stealing horse semen among the modern jousting community. I investigated the wild story. But last year we did something completely different. A series of five episodes called Madness that examines mind control experiments conducted in Canada as part of the CIA’s infamous MKULTRA program in the 1950s and 1960s. Madness is a human-centered view of the use of new technologies in psychiatry, bioethics, consent, etc. It’s hard to listen to, but it’s worth it. You can find the first episode here.

Next step: undecided

In this week’s episode of the Slate Technology podcast, Lizzie O’Leary tells Vice Jason Cabler that the Biden administration has accepted the right to repair our own gadgets. Last week, Lizzie interviewed John Scott Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, about the rise of the NSO Group and the dictator’s beloved mercenary spyware.

Future Tense is a partnership between Slate, New America and Arizona State University, investigating emerging technologies, public policy and society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/microsoft-word-rules-google-docs-drools.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos