All the ways to protect your phone





If you’ve taught us something this week, it’s always important to keep your smartphone safe and up-to-date.

Earlier this week, Apple released an update for iOS 14. Not only did this improve the functionality of the Apple Watch, but it also provided an important security patch for issues that tech giants described as “aggressively abused.”

Preventing malware and other hacks from getting into your device is just as easy as keeping your smartphone up to date.

Another really easy trick? Turn your smartphone off and then on at least once a week. As the Associated Press explains, this process makes it more difficult for hackers to access your data.

There are other things you can do. If you have an iPhone, turn on USB restricted mode and strengthen those passwords.

What else has happened with technology?

• Bezos is back in the news. This time, the founders of Amazon really want NASA to use a lunar module manufactured by his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

• Updates for teenage Instagram users. Social media, popular with young smartphone users, has added features that better protect privacy and security. Is that enough?

• Children and privacy details. Florida lawmakers want to reintroduce a bill that allows parents to sue companies that violate their children’s online privacy.

• Do you want to access the Apple Store? Please bring a mask. The tech giant said it would once again require customers to wear masks in half of the Apple stores.

Game break

Activision Blizzard employees went on strike this week after the video game company responded to a California lawsuit accusing it of equal wage violations and sexual harassment. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, said in a note sent to employees that the company had hired a law firm to investigate its policy. “Our first response to the problems we face together and your concerns was, frankly, deaf,” said Kotic.

This Week’s Talking Tech

The Talking Tech podcast discusses some of the major changes to the video game FIFA 22, new words that can be used to evoke Alexa, and tips for avoiding ransomware.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

