



International SEO consultant Qamar Zaman explains best practices through the Marketing Master Class of the Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.

Episode 5-Optimize content and Google link updates

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The latest Mission Matters Podcast Marketing Masterclass episode provides insights from Qamar Zaman and Adam Torres. This podcast describes the basics of link building and how to adapt to new Google updates.

Many small businesses know how important content marketing is to business growth, but SEO and content marketing are more complex than they look. In a new episode of the Mission Matters podcast, Qamar Zaman explains the basics of optimizing content for Google.

The Google Marketing Masterclass by Mission Matters and Qamar Zaman is primarily focused on creating content that helps small businesses drive. Adam and Qamar are discussing how to prepare such content for search engines to find.We also share valuable information about Google’s recent updates to the YouTube Episode 5 link. [Optimizing Your Content for Google]

Qamar’s digital marketing consultancy, Kiss PR, uses a unique storytelling approach to help you grow your business organically while building relationships with your customers. A member of the Forbes Agency Council and the published author, Kamal is considered the ideological leader in search engine marketing.

Podcast Episode: Qamar Zaman talks about topics such as content optimization for Google and link basics. Also, how to adapt to Google updates.

Qamar recommends that the employer hire two consultants instead of hiring one consultant to manage SEO audits and another to handle SEO. This ensures check and balance and provides only the services you need.

Qamar Zman founded Kiss PR, a leading digital growth company, in 2003 in Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands). Zaman has been a successful entrepreneur for many years, helping elite law firms and businesses reach new heights. Companies can use KISS PR to increase their online presence, save time and money, and grow their business. Brands around the world use this unique storytelling model. KissPR has been on the path to success for small businesses and has told more than 31,000 stories. Go to KissPR at https://kisspr.com.

