Share Indian Securities Vehicles on TechWave

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI / NewsVoir): India Securities Limited, one of India’s leading technology-based financial conglomerates, continues its growth trajectory, closing the first quarter of 2021-22 with revenue and PAT Both have achieved industry-leading growth.

Our consolidated sales were rupees up 100% year-on-year. 154.63 Croix. Together with its subsidiaries, its diverse business models have continued to maintain a consistent performance performance throughout different markets and macroeconomic cycles. Consolidated profit after tax (after minority interests) was rupees up 154% year-on-year. 34.18 Croix.

We have a credible track record of building scale and achieving consistently high growth. The previously reported company is in the sweet spot and will benefit from cost competitiveness leading to operating leverage. Our PAT margin was 22.9%, compared with 18.7% in the previous quarter. According to the stock, India’s Dividend Distribution Policy Commission has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75.

SISL is a key player in the derivatives market segment of India, accounting for approximately 7% of option premium sales and 3% of NSE’s future sales. Share India is a technology pioneer and has maintained its position through constant innovation and research and development. Share India will continue to develop its product portfolio to improve the customer experience and expand its customer base. Most of its platforms are machine learning capable and are based on in-house technology.

Kamlesh Vadiral Shah, Managing Director of Share India Securities Limited, said: This is made possible thanks to successful business strategy implementation, strong market momentum, a healthy balance sheet, and outstanding team performance.

Regardless of the environment, we continue to focus on building the future of modern retail brokerage. Given the virus variants and the potential third wave fears, we will pay attention to new situations and remain optimistic about opportunities in core markets and industries. As a full-fledged FinTech financial services provider, our focus will continue to focus on technologies, including artificial intelligence. “

Sachin Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director of Share India Securities Limited, said: 18% in the previous quarter. As “One Share India”, I am proud of our employees who show their resilience and commitment in delivering to their clients. This gives you the confidence to maintain revenue growth guidance at a CAGR of up to 30%.

We are now more driven into the future of technology, especially when it comes to retail-level development. We strive to bring currently available technologies with few participants to the ground and are investing heavily in back-end processes. The coming quarters will be very exciting and will help establish Share India as a pioneer in the industry. “

NBFC:

* A loan book in rupees. 108 Cr (FY21Rs. 78Cr)

* Strong terrestrial network minimizes credit costs due to COVID generation

Share India Securities Limited is one of India’s leading technology-based financial services providers. The company leverages artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading to provide clients with customized capital market solutions. SISL has a market share of up to 3% in the cash market, up to 3% in futures and up to 7% in options, based on sales.

Through its subsidiaries, SISL is also involved in NBFC business, insurance brokerage, merchant banking, portfolio management and mutual fund distribution. SISL employs 1,500 people and has been in operation for the past 27 years, with more than 729 APs / branches in 18 major states in India.

