Eight Roads has announced funding to inject $ 450 million. EU-Israel Innovation





Eight Roads Ventures, a global venture capital firm based in London, has launched a fourth fund aimed at supporting innovation in Europe and Israel.

According to a press release, the new fund is the region’s eight largest roads to date, with $ 450 million in loot, and projects in a wide range of areas, including software as a service and medical technology. It is intended to cover. , And fintech.

According to the company, the team has made up to 20 promising scale-ups, putting solutions that fit the product market under its wings, each seeking checks for $ 5 to $ 50 million. Leveraging its vast global footprint, the new fund will enter the expanded Eight Roads ecosystem, putting its total capital under the control of a whopping $ 8 billion.

This development began when Eight Roads entered the European and Israeli scene more than a decade ago with its first dedicated fund. As the region evolved into today’s bustling tech and innovation hub, Eight Roads has added a number of local big wigs to its portfolio, including giants such as AppsFlyer, Cazoo, Fireblocks and Hibob. The company’s Europe-Israel division brings together a team of 20 experienced investment professionals with extensive industry expertise and a deep understanding of the local scene.

The new fund is taking off in the midst of a significant expansion of tech venture capital put into overdrive mode by a pandemic. As COVID-19 forced companies to move their operations online, the demand for solutions that support and enable digital transformation has skyrocketed. This created an opportunity for VC companies to enter and invested record highs in promising projects around the world.

This trend is very pronounced in Europe, where venture investment has been steadily increasing over the years. Throughout the year, European start-ups raised $ 41 billion. In terms of investment, it was a record number in various regional scenes, but in 2021 it took the trend to a whole new level. In the first six months, the local scene raised $ 52.2 billion. – Huge numbers that exceed the overall funding for 2020.

Announcing the launch of the new fund, Managing Partner and Head of Eight Roads Ventures Europe, Davor Hebel praised the region’s “entrepreneurial energy and ambition” covered by the new fund. “This additional capital will continue to help ambitious founders scale up, win and have a lasting impact on our lives,” he said.

AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel welcomed the announcement and was a powerful small team of 50 people with a big vision, so his company at Eight Roads that accompanies the marketing analytics and attribution platform. Shared the experience of. “I couldn’t ask for a more supportive partner.”

Alex Chesterman, CEO and founder of Kazoo, shared his views on collaboration with Eight Road and praised the EU-Israeli team’s approach to business. “They are knowledgeable and experienced investors, have an international network and can help European founders build global game-changing businesses,” he said. Told.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/tech-talk-eight-roads-unveils-fund-to-inject-450m-into-eu-israeli-innovation-681596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos