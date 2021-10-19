Google’s Pixel 6 Event: How to Watch Today’s Release of Android 12 Smartphones





Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be announced Tuesday to showcase new smartphones and much more of the Android 12 software that powers them. The debut will be part of a pre-recorded live stream that could give more details on the Pixel’s camera, new Tensor chip, various features on the device, and comparisons with last year’s model. I have.

You can see the Pixel published on CNET. It starts with a pre-show at 9:30 AM PST and leads to a Google event at 10 am PST. The CNET YouTube channel will stream the event and the player will also be embedded in this page. This page has been updated with a live report of Google’s Pixel 6 events and summarizes all the updates you’ve learned about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Read more: Google’s Pixel 6 may be more exciting than the iPhone 13, but should I buy an older Pixel instead?

If you want to watch the event directly from Google, the company’s live stream will be available on Google’s Pixel Autumn Events page starting at 10am Pacific Standard Time. The event page can change your mood by holding down the spacebar and changing the colors and elements displayed on Pixel 6, inspired by Google’s interactive Doodle.

The Google Pixel Fall Event page allows you to change the “mood” for different colors and elements in Android 12.

Google

We already know what the Pixel 6 and high-end Pixel 6 Pro will look like, unlike the phone event that announces the design of a new smartphone. Both phones have a camera bar on the back and come in a variety of pastel and metallic colors. When both Pixel 6 smartphones were bullied early in August, we learned that Google’s in-house Tensor system-on-chip would debut. Internal changes could allow Google to further customize and support the Pixel phone, inspired by how Apple designs its own chip for the iPhone line.

The Pixel’s camera specs aren’t yet known, but Google has revealed that both smartphones have new sensors and ultra-wide lenses that capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 Pro also enhances the camera bar with a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom.

Read more: With the upcoming Pixel 6, you might want to give your Google smartphone another chance.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google Pixel event on October 19th: What to expect

5:34

The Tensor chip also provides software-side photo improvements, such as fixing blurry photos by combining elements from multiple shots into a single image, allowing the phone to perform tasks that rely on artificial intelligence. .. Examples of the latter include improved speech recognition, dictation that distinguishes between messages and voice commands, and live translation that combines Google’s existing live caption and interpreter modes.

Despite these bullies, there are still many rumors about Pixel 6 that seem to work for the October 19th event. Includes a smartphone launch date and price, as well as a Pixel Pass subscription that bundles smartphone funding with Google services such as a 50-megapixel camera, a Pixel stand with 23-watt wireless charging, and YouTube Premium. This last possibility could be a rival to the Apple One subscription bundle, including the cost of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, similar to Microsoft’s Xbox All Access subscription that bundles game consoles and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What do you hope to reveal about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at Google’s October 19th event? Please let us know in the comments.

Google Pixel 5A with 5G improves your Android phone budget See all photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/googles-pixel-6-event-how-to-watch-the-android-12-phones-reveal-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos