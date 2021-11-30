Eight Baltimore Technology and Entrepreneurship Organizations to Fund #GivingTuesday





Giving on Tuesday is a generous day, with nonprofits organizing donation campaigns around the world. Coordinated Donation Day provides a way to support organizations doing a good job in the community and acts as a benevolent counterpart on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, which are more consumer-focused.

For those who want to give back locally on this global day, from within Baltimore’s tech community, create and fund an organization that not only solves social illnesses, but also does the same. Here are some of the campaigns we offer. It’s centered around this day, but nonprofits are always accepting donations.

Organizations that bring resource networks to socially influential companies are applying donations from GivingTuesday to the Frank Knot Founders Fund. This fund provides microgrant before launching a social enterprise in the Innovation Works ecosystem.

The organization also emphasizes Maryland Food Bank’s virtual food drive running on the technology platform Fenly.

#GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people from all over the world to get together generously. Learn more about these local organizations and consider helping them as much as possible! For more information on these and other organizations, please visit https://t.co/i9qmERcSy8pic.twitter.com/h8QC4QU0N4.

— Innovation Works Baltimore (@iwbmore) November 30, 2021

An organization focused on mobilizing a network of Black-led nonprofits will turn to a microgrant for Black-led nonprofits in Baltimore by securing 20% ​​of sales from the GivingTuesday shop. To raise funds. The “We got your back” campaign is also underway to fund a black female changemaker in Greater Baltimore.

Support black-led social change. 20% of the revenue goes to the Black Futures Micro-Grant Fund to assist Greater Baltimore’s changemakers. https://t.co/O1whIINliU

#GivingTuesday #WeGiveBlack #GiveLocal #MyBmore #Baltmore #BaltimoreMd #proudlybaltimore #Merch #fundBlackfutures pic.twitter.com/L2EpLRlALd

— Cllctivly (@CLLCTIVLY) November 30, 2021

A non-profit organization of computer science education has recently moved to its new headquarters in the former Odel nightclub in Station North, where it receives a gift of housewarming. It is the home of programming, including the after-school child prodigy program that is currently accepting applications.

We will move to a new home for the new year! As GivingTuesday is approaching the end of the year, consider donating today to support our work in Baltimore with a housewarming gift! #GivingTuesday! Button https://zcu.io/7NLypic.twitter.com/5rF9UZA0Tn

— School Code (@CodeintheSchool) November 30, 2021

This year, a technology education nonprofit is campaigning for a general donation to the Federal Hill Tech Center to support a manufacturer education program that is recovering in earnest.

The Digital Harbor Foundation is grateful to you! We would appreciate it if you could join us on this #GivingTuesday to support TechCenter’s work at this critical time. https://t.co/pccFhnkaKy pic.twitter.com/zjFMJp9tbJ

— Digital Harbor Foundation (@DHFBaltimore) November 28, 2021

The organization is also trying to support a fellow Digital Equity non-profit project Wave that provides free internet services to Baltimore residents.

Project Waves is grateful to you! @WavesMesh We would appreciate it if you could join us on this #GivingTuesday to support the work of Project Waves at this important time. https://t.co/grk2CKepeo pic.twitter.com/I0ofEEuxDj

— Digital Harbor Foundation (@DHFBaltimore) November 28, 2021

Donations received by Station North’s Maker Space will help fund scholarships to give access to tools and training. It set a goal of $ 1,300 by the end of the day.

Our mission is to make the tools, technologies, and knowledge to use them available to everyone, and we need your help. To be fully covered by the scholarship, we need to raise another $ 1,300 today. https://t.co/dLNEX69X9Z.#givingTuesday # MakerSpacepic.twitter.com / Donate today at CjqMQULJ7i

— OpenWorksBmore (@OpenWorksBmore) November 30, 2021

Nonprofits offer STEM education programs for students in grades 6-12, working for some of Baltimore’s start-ups and providing them with the opportunity to prepare for the next step.

GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has a local impact. All acts of generosity are important, especially when we give together.

To support Ingenuity, go to https://t.co/P471Z9NSkf.

Or text the Baltimore STEM to (202) 858-1233

Thank you for your support! # GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/Kcb1gTgZ73

— Ingenuity Project (@ IngenuityPro93) November 30, 2021

JHU Accelerator, which supports ventures focused on social impact from the Baltimore community, is raising funds to support mission-led entrepreneurs. That’s because a new cohort of ventures is just beginning to program.

It’s the most generous time of the year.Give SIL a gift today to support mission-driven ventures working to build a better and more powerful #Baltimore

Your gifts provide important funding for our team to run their business and influence their goals. https://t.co/sYtHHwh7aA pic.twitter.com/lxwQ47ZtHS

— Social Innovation Lab (@SIL_Baltimore) November 30, 2021

Equity-focused organizations run fellowship programs that offer students and professionals the opportunity to gain experience in public services at the mayor’s office, Baltimore agency, or a local nonprofit organization. Use donations to put the power of many people behind the city’s social enterprises.

Today is #GivingTuesday! Help us further promote our mission to accelerate social innovation in Baltimore and involve talent to advance the city-wide agenda for equity and racial justice. https://t.co/IwwJgYc9hK#GlobalGiving #BaltimoreCorpsCares pic.twitter.com/vrL82MvUsn

— Baltimore Corps (@BaltimoreCorps) November 30, 2021

Donte Kirby is a 2020-2022 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/11/30/giving-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos