Amazon cloud chief Adam Seripsky sees “endless” opportunities to tailor services to the industry





Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Seripsky will give an AWS re: Invent keynote in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. (Screenshot by Webcast)

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Seripsky reiterated his predecessor Andy Jassy in his first AWS re: Invent keynote on Tuesday morning, stating that there are significant growth opportunities as more companies adopt the cloud. rice field.

However, Seripsky offers another way to achieve that growth, revealing that AWS is ready to go beyond general-purpose cloud technology to further extend to services designed for specific use cases and industries. I made it. This is a departure from the strategy pursued by Jasie, who took over Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO in July.

The two-hour keynote included a long list of new AWS services and updated AWS services and products, as well as a history lesson on technology pioneers, making this section an executive summary of the Selipskys message.

In the 15 years since AWS was launched, the cloud has become more than just a technological revolution, it has enabled radical changes in the way businesses actually work. No industry is untouched, and no business is fundamentally confusing. And all of us here today are part of that movement.

But even though it feels like a big hire, it’s really just getting started. Analysts estimate that perhaps 5-15% of IT spending has moved to the cloud. There are so many workloads that we plan to move over the next few years. Such innovation has not yet come. It’s such an opportunity for all of us.

With 5g and IoT, we pushed the edge of the cloud to new places and built more powerful functions than ever before. We were driving for a seamless integration of transformative data, analytics and machine learning. Tailored services and applications to suit specific customer use cases and industries. The possibilities there are endless.

In interviews leading up to the event, Seripsky discussed plans for AWS to focus on the industry. While AWS is the first move and continues to be the market share leader in public clouds, rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are actively working to target the industry to catch up.

The keynote included examples of new AWS services for specific industry and customer scenarios.

In other news, the company announced three new Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances with custom Amazon chips, including the newly announced AWS Graviton 3 processor. AWS has also extended its no-code product with new SageMaker Canvas technology for creating machine learning models.

Previous: Amazon prepares for the world of multi-robots: RoboRunner cloud services are built on proprietary warehousing technology

