IoT and AI take the lead – the world of IoT today





CES 2022 begins this week on the way to Las Vegas for established tech and start-ups to showcase their latest innovations.

The name of the big show has evolved over the years, from the Consumer Electronics Show to CES International and now to CES.

Many of the products shown are ultimately in the hands of consumers, but because they are intended for consumers and those who sell or distribute to other businesses, they do not attend the event.

The day before the pandemic, CES typically attracts about 200,000 attendees, but following last year’s virtual show approach, the expected number of face-to-face attendees this year is unknown.

The CES was scheduled to run from January 5th to January 8th, but the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs the show, will end at the end of January 7th due to the latest variant of the coronavirus. Reduced by one day to do.

Over the past few weeks, General Motors, Proctor & Gamble, Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, AT & T, Casio, HP, Twitter, Motorola, Lenovo, iHeartMedia, AMD, Panasonic, Hisense, Brunswick, Nvidia, Pinterest.

However, according to the CTA, more than 2,100 companies are still exhibiting.

These include over 100 medical companies including 3M, Abbott, Colgate-Palmolive, Dassault Systmes, OMRON Healthcare, OrCam, Penumbra, Philips, Sleep Number and Variowell.

Very prominent throughout the show are the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in products ranging from delivery robots to connected cars.

One of CES’s more innovative features is the scheduled high-speed self-driving car racing competition. The Indie Autonomous Challenge at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway features nine race teams from 19 universities in eight countries. The track trial begins today to practice for the weekend race.

The annual Eureka Park is famous for featuring highly innovative early-stage companies, with several regions gathered under a common umbrella.

For example, the Japan Pavilion at Eureka Park will feature 52 start-ups, including the six cited in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. With the support of the Japan External Trade Organization, the two companies are exhibiting products such as wearable cameras equipped with LTE connections, non-invasive blood glucose meters using mid-infrared lasers, and small autonomous delivery robots.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is also supporting a team at the CES 2022 Soul Pavilion, featuring 25 startups, including the six companies cited in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

At Eureka Park’s French Tech Pavilion, 140 start-ups showcase innovative technologies ranging from biodegradable miniature paper batteries that can supply clean energy to single-use medical devices to high-speed hydrogen-powered catamarans. intend to do something.

All CES have companies that use volunteer participants to perform live demonstrations, and this time around, they are no exception. For example, iMediSync in South Korea plans to offer a free 10-minute brain screening to provide analysis of brain wave and heart rate variability. AI-driven detection platforms aim to identify early detection of multiple mental health conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Here are some simple samples of the products on display at CES.

Ekin plans to introduce a mobile automatic license plate reader, among other smart city products with artificial intelligence. License plate recognition can identify plates from moving or parked cars and instantly compare them to the car you want or have stolen. SteadySense is expected to introduce smart patches that continuously measure body temperature for early detection of infectious diseases. Connected patches send notifications via the mobile app. Somalytics introduces a small capacitive sensor built into a flexible 3D floor mat that can observe, monitor and report human health factors such as presence, gait and foot pressure for the healthcare market. I am. The sensor is made of paper and requires very little power. Ubtech, an artificial intelligence humanoid robot company, is introducing a new portfolio of healthcare robots such as self-driving chairs and walk-assisting robots with built-in deployable seats, biometric monitoring and route mapping. Phiar plans to provide a platform for vehicles to use real-time extensions based on artificial intelligence with advanced computer vision. Cameras and sensors built into the vehicle provide the driver with an extended navigation system. Doosan Bobcat plans a live demonstration of smart technology, including remote control using the Verizons 5G network. The compact truck loader is expected to be remotely controlled by the operator of Bobcat’s electric excavator booth. Blickfeld will announce a collaboration with Genesis Design related to 360 degree sensors for self-driving cars. Blickfelds Percept Software enables object detection, classification and tracking. Hiber will release a new version of Hiber EasyPulse, an asset tracking technology that monitors assets anywhere in the world on a monthly subscription basis. IoT startup Quantum Operation is expected to showcase a non-invasive glucose wristband monitor with the ability to record and identify changes in blood glucose levels.

Regardless of the product shown, this CES is dominated by IoT and AI technologies.

