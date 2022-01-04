Samsung announces the Galaxy S21FE, a simplified flagship for $ 699





Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy S21 FE after a year of will or no will. Similar to the 2020 Galaxy S20 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition), this device features most of the Galaxy S21’s flagship-level specifications, such as the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz display, at a low price: 128GB base model. In the case of $ 699. The Galaxy A525G’s S21s near-midrange price tag and attractive upper midrange option add yet another addition to the already crowded spots in Samsung’s lineup.

The Galaxy S21 FE offers a 6.4-inch display that is slightly larger than the S21s 6.2-inch panel. Apart from its size difference, the S21FE has much in common with the S21. The screen is a 120Hz 1080p OLED panel like the S21s. Even the design language is consistent, with camera bumps blending into the side rails of the phone.

The camera bumps are matte plastic, not metal like the S21.Photo by Allison Johnson / Zavage

The FE has a flagship 5nm chipset (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the US, Samsung owns Exynos elsewhere) and a 12-megapixel f / 1.8 main camera with the same optical stabilization features as the S21. It contains. The 4,500mAh cell, compared to the S21’s 4,000mAh, further improves battery capacity (although the slightly larger screen may result in even battery performance). Both high-speed 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, IP68 weathering rating, and 5G flavors (sub 6 GHz and high speed millimeter waves) are all inherited from the S21.

So what do you get if you pay more for the S21? More RAM 8GB in basic configuration compared to S21 FE 6GB and high resolution telephoto cameras. Apart from the difference in size between the screen and the battery mentioned above, that’s it. The Galaxy S21 FE will sell for $ 699 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and $ 769 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It ships with Samsungs Android 12 based One UI 4.0 installed.

I’ve had the S21FE in my hand for a few days and it feels like a device riding the chaotic line between the flagship and midrange phones. The back is a matte-finished composite plastic with a medium feel, but the screen is large and bright, with a 120Hz refresh rate flagship territory buttery smoothness. I also feel that the overall performance deserves a flagship, except that there is a slight delay in the live preview of the camera’s portrait mode. Oh, there is no charger in the box. This is also the current flagship product.

Android 12 is included with S21FE. Photo: Allison Johnson / The Verge

Last year, Samsung announced the S20FE as a low-cost, full-featured alternative to the S20. Also at a price of $ 699, there was a big gap between it and the $ 999 base model S20, which made it a big deal. This time the situation is a little different, the price of the S21 has dropped to $ 799. One of Samsung’s high-end budget phones, the Galaxy A525G, also sells for $ 499. Also, don’t forget that Samsung has reduced the foldable admission fee. The GalaxyZFlip3 costs $ 999 and is part of the conversation.

The S21 FE features gently curved metal rails.Photo by Allison Johnson / Zavage

It’s a bit confusing, but it’s not a new strategy for Samsung. As Dieter mentioned in the S20 lineup overview, Samsung has adopted this in all price range approaches because it is possible. It’s also great to combine features from different price points, and a solid support policy that supports most devices makes it difficult to beat budget and midrange phones. With the S21 FE, Samsung is making yet another cut in the market, which is becoming thinner and thinner.

