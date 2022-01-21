The first Big Tech antitrust bill moves towards reality – TechCrunch





The Senate’s main bill, which prevents tech companies from prioritizing their products and services, has just passed a major hurdle in Congress and is one step closer to the bill.

The Senate Judiciary Committee today voted on the online law of innovation and choice in the United States, moving a prominent antitrust bill towards a vote in front of the Senate. The bill passed the Commission’s vote 16-6 on Thursday, with five Republicans joining the Senate Democratic Party to push the bill forward.

The bill will discriminate against companies that use the platform in such a way that the technology platform “supports its products and services, disadvantages its rivals, and seriously damages competition on the platform.” That is forbidden. It also prohibits the dominant platform from interoperating with other services or using other companies’ data on the platform to compete with them.

To achieve that goal, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act is “strong and flexible,” including “civil punishment, authority to seek widespread injunctions, emergency provisional relief, and potential confiscation of executive compensation.” Tools to give antitrust law enforcement officers.

Senator Amy Klobscher (D-MN), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust Law, and Consumer Rights, said that since the dawn of the Internet, the first major technology competition bill to the Senate floor. Welcomed the bill as. The bill did not hinder Thursday’s progress, but we could still see changes from some amendments that could affect the final language.

While there are still difficult slogans to get into a crowded and mostly deadlocked legislative agenda, the momentum of the bill was important enough for both Google and Apple to consider comments earlier this week.

“Every day, millions of Americans use Google search, maps, Gmail and other online services to find new information and get things done,” said Kent Walker, President and Chief Legal Officer of Alphabet Global Affairs. Is writing in a blog post. “… The legislation being discussed in the House of Representatives and the Senate can destroy these and other popular online services, make them useless, reduce security, and undermine America’s competitiveness.”

Apple also wrote to Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, Republican Chuck Grassley Ranking Committee, and Antitrust Law Subcommittee Chairman Mike Klobuchar. I wrote and tried to intervene.

After years of turbulent years of witnessing social media, long-ignored risk whistleblower claims against children, and ransomware attacks disrupting critical infrastructure, Congress has made it much more difficult to protect privacy and security. It’s ironic to do so, written by Tim Powderly, Apple’s Senior Director of Government, among American personal devices. Unfortunately, that’s what these bills do.

The two companies argued that the bill and another law, the Open App Markets Act, would compromise consumer security. The latter bill will force companies that control operating systems to allow third-party apps and app stores and tell consumers where developers can find the same software at a better price.

Earlier this week, a group of tech companies, including Yelp, DuckDuckGo, Sonos, Spotify, Proton, Match Group, startup accelerator Y Combinator, and venture capital firm Initialized Capital, agreed with the anti-self-priority law.

“Surveys from governments around the United States and around the world show that many anti-competitive tech companies use to gain and retain gatekeeper status in the market to undermine competition, consumers and innovation. It reveals self-priority tactics, “the two companies write. “The American Innovation and Choice Online Act… aims to be self-priority in order to regain competition in the digital marketplace and remove barriers to consumers choosing the services they want.”

Regulating the tech industry is a rare issue that stimulates bipartisan cooperation in Congress, and the tech industry should expect new restrictions on its business, even if those proposals are still crawling. Another sign.

The bill was introduced by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chuck Ernest Grassley (R-IA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Blumenthal ( D-CT) is co-sponsored. ), John Kennedy (R-LA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mark Warner (D-VA), Majie Hirono (D-HI), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sheldon White House (D-RI) and Steve Daines (R-MT).

The House version of the bill, led by House Anti-Trust Subcommittee Chairman David N. Siciline (D-RI) and Ranking Member Ken Bach (R-CO), is already off the committee and ready to vote. Is done.

