What Kind Of Beds Should I Consider?

Sleep is the key to health. Numerous studies have shown that it is directly related to the type of bed you use. As a result, it is critical to consider all recommendations before making a purchase to ensure that your body gets enough comfort and relaxation at night. Do you know how to choose the best bed?

There are numerous bed options on the market. They come with a variety of bed frames. Furthermore, some of them, such as Progressive bed products, are equipped with wireless control for your ultimate comfort.

What Type Of Bed Is Best?

Let’s take a look at the designs, preferred materials, size, style, and other features to consider when purchasing this piece of furniture.

Design

When selecting a bed, determine who will sleep on it, his height, and the size of the room. When it comes to design, it is preferable to choose a traditional rectangular bed. Round, oval, and arched shapes are visually appealing, but they cause a slew of issues during sleep.

Material

The use of high-quality bed materials ensures the product’s durability. The most common options include:

Natural wood;

Metal;

MDF;

DVP;

CPD.

Size

Pay attention to the following characteristics when determining the best bed size:

Length. It should be at least 10 – 15 cm longer than the height of the person who will sleep on it;

It should be at least 10 – 15 cm longer than the height of the person who will sleep on it; Width. The “correct” width of a double bed is the width at which a person can place his hands behind his head without disturbing the person sleeping next to him. When choosing a single bed, make sure your elbows are comfortably placed on the bed when you bend them;

The “correct” width of a double bed is the width at which a person can place his hands behind his head without disturbing the person sleeping next to him. When choosing a single bed, make sure your elbows are comfortably placed on the bed when you bend them; Height. Low beds are suitable for young people. When choosing a bed for older people, consider higher beds. An ideal height is when the upper edge of the mattress reaches or exceeds the level of the knees in a standing position.

Frame type

The bed base is securely attached to the frame and serves as a support for the mattress. The base can be one of the following types:

Lamellar construction , thin flexible strips Best of all, when there is nothing beneath the base of the lamellas. In this case, the mattress will be well ventilated and will last a long time;

, thin flexible strips Best of all, when there is nothing beneath the base of the lamellas. In this case, the mattress will be well ventilated and will last a long time; Metal grids (both rigid and flexible);

(both rigid and flexible); Metal springs ;

; Sheet material.

Additional features

Modern beds are not only comfortable but also very functional. Many of them are equipped with a lifting mechanism, which allows for creating extra space beneath the mattress. They are especially popular with customers who do not have a lot of space to store clothes, goods, children’s toys, etc.

Not every apartment can accommodate a stationary large bed. However, for small apartments, there is a solution: a transformer bed or a closet bed. During the day, it is set in a vertical position, and at night, it is transformed into a sleeping place thanks to a folding mechanism.

There are beds with unique designs and various accessories on the market. However, when making your selection, you should prioritize comfort because it is the foundation of your good sleep.

Author:

Hayley Mann is a technology enthusiast specializing in automation methods of ergonomics devices. Her engineering background helps her to create interesting articles on technical topics, making them understandable for all readers.