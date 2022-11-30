3 Tech Tips to Improve Your Customer Experience | Tech Spotlight Retail Customer Experience





To stay ahead of the e-commerce competition, retailers must offer a convenient and engaging shopping experience.

As e-commerce continues to evolve rapidly, there are inevitable side effects. In this highly competitive field, it is becoming increasingly difficult for retailers to attract new customers and retain existing customers.

To stay ahead of the e-commerce competition, brands need to provide consumers with a convenient and engaging shopping experience. One way he does this is by implementing immersive technology into his buyer’s shopping journey. Immersive technologies that fit seamlessly into the online retail space include 3D product images, augmented reality, and virtual try-on. Here are three tech tips to help your e-commerce business not only survive, but thrive.

Tip 1. Use 3D product images to make your online catalog as interactive and informative as possible.

E-commerce is a convenient alternative to physical shopping, but it still has its limitations. When shopping online, customers do not have the advantage of seeing products up close or touching them to examine materials and quality in detail. As a result, I often wonder if the product is worth buying. This is where 3D technology comes into play.

Unlike flat photography, 3D images of products allow consumers to interact with products in the same way they would in a physical store. This means you can change your angle of perception or zoom in to examine every detail. 3D images provide detailed product visualization, bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping and increasing product awareness. According to Cappasity, product awareness increased by 23% and purchase intent increased by 29% after embedding an interactive 3D image of him in his online catalog.

Plus, interactive 3D content increases customer engagement and increases cart add rates. One example is the online store of leather goods brand Claris Virot. The brand used the Cappasity platform to digitize items in 3D and embed interactive 3D product images into its online catalog. As a result, Claris Virot has noticed increased customer engagement. His Jean-Christophe Ankaoua, president of Lion-Snakes (Marque Claris Virot), said:

Why is customer engagement so important for ecommerce brands? According to data obtained by Cappasity, the average time spent on product pages increased by at least 40% after embedding immersive content in their online catalogs. Since the amount of time consumers spend in the shopping environment directly impacts their add-to-cart rate, 3D product images are an effective tool to increase purchase probability.

Tip 2. Give consumers an AR shopping experience

Augmented reality allows consumers to place the desired product in a real environment for a more complete and accurate understanding. A study by Alter Agents, Snap Inc., and Publicis Media found that 80% of AR shoppers became more confident in their online purchases after experiencing an item through AR. This gives consumers confidence that they are making the right decisions. As such, he 66% of shoppers who use AR are less likely to return their purchases.

Many retailers are implementing AR technology in their online stores to enhance the customer experience. For example, Wayfair’s mobile “view in room” app allows shoppers to visualize the furniture and décor in their home before ordering. The Wayfair mobile shopping app gives consumers the flexibility to choose from millions of furniture options, find and visualize their favorite products, and design a room from start to finish. Such an innovative approach to mobile shopping improves the customer experience and helps brands build and maintain customer loyalty.

Tip 3. Bring in-store interactions to online retail with a virtual try-on experience

Thanks to virtual try-on, online shoppers can check in the comfort of their own home whether the desired clothes, accessories or cosmetics actually suit them. The virtual try-on technology uses AR to overlay visuals on the real world through the device’s camera. Online shoppers get the chance to imagine themselves in different styles and sizes before making a purchase. This aids in the decision-making process and minimizes return rates. Additionally, try-before-you-buy allows brands to personalize the user experience and better meet customer expectations.

Back in 2016, global fashion brand Rebecca Minkoff partnered with clothing-fitting startup Zeekit (acquired by retail giant Walmart in 2021) to allow consumers to virtually purchase items during New York Fashion Week. I made it possible to try it on. After uploading a full-body photo, shoppers can tap on products they’ve seen online, in print, or in stores to see what they look like on their real bodies. Mix and match with the vendor’s creations, share with friends, or buy from the app link. Virtual try-on brings physical in-store product interaction to e-commerce, making the customer experience more engaging and interactive.

In summary, immersive technologies like 3D, AR, and virtual try-on have the power to blur the lines between online and offline shopping. By integrating immersive content into their websites and mobile apps, brands improve the online user experience, increase shopper engagement, and consequently increase online sales.

Kosta Popov, CEO and founder of Cappasity, which provides an easy and scalable platform for creating, embedding, and analyzing 3D and AR content, has over 20 years of experience as a software company CEO. Kosta is an expert in 3D technology, SaaS solutions, and mobile applications and has been named one of his top innovators by Intel Software.

