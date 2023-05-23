Generative AI in law firms: For many, such technology is still unknown





While many law firms are looking to generative AI in their legal practice, many law firms simply don’t understand what this technology can do.

Many lawyers at law firms are optimistic about the potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-enabled tools such as ChatGPT, according to a Thomson Reuters Institute report released in April. In fact, the report found that more than 80% of law firm leaders surveyed said they believed generative AI could be applied to legal practice today, and more than half would actively apply it to legal practice. I made it clear that I think it should.

However, some of the other respondents, while some disliked it, did not necessarily dislike generative AI. Rather, many still do not know exactly what generative AI is and what it can do. But given the pace at which law firms have introduced technology so far, and the public launch of OpenAIs ChatGPT only happened in his November 2022, it’s an understandable sentiment.

Overall, the report found an overall uncertainty among law firm respondents. Twenty-five percent said they were unsure whether generative AI should apply to legal work, and 21% said they were unsure whether it should apply to non-legal work. These sentiments extend to other forms of AI besides generative AI/ChatGPT. 24% didn’t know if their company was using AI outside of a production context.

Jason Adaska, Director of Innovation Labs at Holland & Hart, has a team of data scientists working on potential generative AI applications for the company. Adaska says that with the rapid emergence of generative AI, the conversation between people interested in using it and those who don’t know it exists is becoming more and more bifurcated.

Some have seen it in the media and have some updates, he added. They may not come from a technology perspective, but at least they know the conversation. Even in March, I had some conversations with people who said it was inaudible. What is ChatGPT, what is this word you threw at me?

Discover how generative AI and ChatGPT can help

Similarly, Arsen Shirokoff, National Director of Information Technology at Macmillan, has already begun dialogue with internal stakeholders and external vendors on how to apply generative AI within the company. The problem he faces, however, is that unlike previous legal technologies that have had distinct use cases, the applications of generative AI are so wide-ranging that they are difficult to pinpoint.

Almost anywhere else in technology would say what this product is. This is IG solution, this is business workflow solution, this is architecture solution. As for generative AI, I don’t think we understand it yet, Shirokov said. For example, we don’t always know which generative AI solutions are for research. To use ChatGPT as an example, you can draft it, but he can’t just feed a bunch of documents into ChatGPT for review and just say, “Review this.”

Until these questions are resolved, many lawyers also remain unsure of how their firms will handle generative AI on a broader scale. According to our report, 36% of those respondents said they were unsure whether their law firm had risk concerns regarding the use of generative AI. Additionally, 19% didn’t know if their company had issued a warning against the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence. And 22% didn’t know if their company had outright banned the use of unlicensed generative AI.

Even those respondents who say their company has potential risk concerns with these emerging technologies cite lack of technology maturity as one of the barriers. When asked why their company was concerned about generative AI, one respondent said they lacked an understanding of the underlying risks.

Lack of insight/ability to control assumptions/bias in algorithms, datasets and generated results. Lack of disclosure of disclaimers, boundaries and assumptions when results are returned. Lacking the ability to assess the reliability of the results generated, wrote another.

As a result, the report found that for law firms actively considering adopting generative AI, at least 40% of law firms are considering using it to facilitate adoption. revealed that it can be as much a question of knowledge and information as it is a question of subjectivity. To this end, Jessica Lipson, partner and co-chair of the Technology, Data and Intellectual Property Division at Morrison-Cohen, said her company could use communication in its potential adoption of generative AI technology. has been treated as a high-level strategic issue. How do we get people used not only to technology, but to the fact that they are interacting with machines but not making them feel like they are interacting with machines?

Part of the answer may be inspired by the 1989 movie. “If you build it, they will come.”

Holland & Harts Adaska said he was intrigued by the team’s generative AI efforts simply by having the lawyer try out the tool himself. I think this is the story of the last few months, Adaska added. Many people who may have been unaware or skeptical are fascinated by being pleasantly surprised to actually try something they thought was impossible.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News as committed to honesty, independence and freedom from bias based on trust principles. The Thomson Reuters Institute is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

