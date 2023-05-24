Access to Justice Meets Legal Technology: Innovative Firm Opens Doors for Tenants





The award-winning social enterprise has found innovative ways to give renters access to justice by combining customized technology, a supervised legal internship program and smart funding mechanisms.

It was a perfect set up. An invitation to a global legal hackathon from a friend. This hackathon challenges participants to solve a series of legal problems using technology. A passion for tackling the sinister problem of inadequate access to justice. I dream of a career that makes an impact on society.

That was in 2018 and Noel Lim hasn’t looked back.

That weekend, we came up with the idea for Anika Legal, Lim says. He has been the CEO of this social enterprise since its inception. This will be a free legal service that provides legal assistance to those who otherwise would not. To finance that, we’ve come up with a model that harnesses university capital and the energy of law students.

Lim explains: Lawyers who participate in this service will be supported by law students and will help them serve more clients than they could on their own. And the student internship program will be funded by universities that want to provide students with hands-on legal training.

And they indirectly fund access to justice.

What was the result of the hackathon? Ultimately, he finished as a world runner-up, says Lim.

And from there, I decided to actually try it.

Goddess of justice in a changing world

To actually establish Anika Legal as a legal services social enterprise, we had to do a few things first. The first was finding the name of the organization. Nearly all names ending in Legal were trademarked, Lim said. He came across the word Anika when he was looking for something untrademarked. Anika is the Hindu goddess of cosmic justice and the Buddhist concept that things are always changing. “

he added: “And we thought this was perfect. Annika is a cosmic goddess of justice, a vision of a world where justice is accessible to everyone, a world in a certain state and doing things differently.” Combined with our mission ”of change.

CEO and co-founder Noel Lim said Annika Regal’s vision is “access to justice for all, combined with our mission to do things differently in an ever-changing world. vision of the world,” he said.

Second on the to-do list was to launch Anika Legal as a social enterprise, which required the buy-in of many like-minded people, Lim says. It wasn’t hard to find.

We started with six co-founders, all friends at Monash University who studied law, he says.

And as soon as I decided to start Annika, many volunteers raised their hands and said, “I’d love to join.” We currently have 62 volunteers. And I was the first employee as co-founder and CEO, but as we grew, we secured more funding and were able to grow the organization, and now we have five of his employees. .

A third key factor was finding a focus for Anika Legal’s work. Lim explained that this was important for economic survival. To ensure that the role of the lawyer supervising students was efficient, we had to start very narrowly. Lawyers’ salaries will be financed entirely through the university’s business model. This focus meant that the student attending the service could be efficiently coached to make the right decisions on her own 9 out of 10 times. This made the model executable.

Anika Legal’s chosen focus was to provide free legal support to help renters maintain safe housing.

Anika is particularly focused on housing and rentals, Lim said. We provided legal assistance focused on repairs and recovery of unjustly seized security deposits so that renters could maintain safe and secure housing. Eviction for non-payment of rent, legal issues of this kind. To date, he has assisted over 600 renters.

Anika Legal is considering moving into other areas of law, Lim said. However, due to the enormous level of unmet need for housing, we are currently experiencing a national housing crisis. With so much demand, continuing to help renters live in safer homes has the biggest impact on us.

Fully immersed in legal technology

A fourth key factor is the use of legal technology, Lim said. We planned to run all legal services and all student programs online, so that was an important part of creating Anika’s legal model.

However, we later realized how important legal technology was in building a viable business model. This comes from learning that law students go through a lot of instruction in a very time consuming process. I also realized that a student program was more expensive to oversee than having a lawyer go it alone from the beginning.

According to Lim, Anikas leaders can reduce costs by choosing several strategic areas of law, leveraging legal technology in education, and leveraging technology to streamline the role of supervising attorneys. He realized that it could be reduced. And that means student programs are generating returns that exceed operating costs.

With this in place, the business model became viable. This is how we became fully immersed in legal technology. This is the basis of our model.

Anika Legal’s technology is built to meet the unique needs of your organization. Hats off to Matthew Segal, Head of Technology, who was recently named Australia’s NFP Technical Volunteer of the Year.

Segal has helped develop the technology necessary to make Annika what it is today. Lim says this is an example of how influential technology can be. This literally enabled our entire service and business model.

Lim, he says, was initially skeptical when Segal approached him with the rather bold innovation idea of ​​building a custom case management system. We used an off-the-shelf case management system. It worked fine, but there were some issues that prevented it from working with the workflow. What I didn’t take into account is that our workflow, service delivery and legal operations are so different from many other legal services that we needed a bespoke system. “

“Our workflow, service delivery and legal operations are very different from many other legal services, so we needed a bespoke system.”

Lim continued, and Matt said: “I think we can build this ourselves, especially when it’s something as complicated as a case management system or a system that completely goes against the conventional wisdom of trying to buy something instead of building it yourself. I thought, ‘There are a lot of options out there. And it seems I underestimated our digital capabilities.

But Annika Regal was lucky, Lim says, because after a while I said, “Okay, let’s do it.” Matt coded it from scratch and the tech project went amazingly well. The software was bug free and worked very well. I was very happy with the mistake as it allowed us to greatly improve our service efficiency. And that means more resources for access to justice. That’s a big win.

Lim believes legal social enterprises are the perfect environment to incorporate innovative legal technology.

Thinking about the private legal department, he says: “If innovation creates value for our clients, we will capture that value in the form of commissions we receive from our clients.”

But lawyers are trained to mitigate risk. And innovation requires risk, some degree of risk. The calculated risk is often proportional to the reward obtained. As such, there is a culture of risk aversion within attorneys, and an imbalance in incentives at the individual attorney level likewise drives risk aversion.

The nature of the CLC sector also poses challenges for innovative legal technology, Lim said. In the CLC sector, funding practices have not contributed to innovation. The funds available are short-term. This introduces uncertainty and impedes planning as well as administrative burden. Technological innovation takes time and comes with its fair share of risks. The department is chronically underresourced, which means his CLC is most concerned with retaining staff and keeping their heads above water. Technology development is therefore not a priority. “

“In the CLC sector, financing practices are not conducive to innovation. The available funding is short-term. Innovation takes time and comes with its fair share of risks.”

If your innovation creates value for customers,” Lim said. “Its value is only gained if it is also seen as valuable to the funder. This creates a situation of divided priorities. , you will start designing technology for funders, which means there will be a lot of technology that is not fit for purpose.

Despite these fears, Lim hopes the Annika Legas model can expand access to justice through the CLC. he said: “In the future, this student-driven Annika model, funded through the university’s business model, will be replicated by his CLCs across Australia as a way to make service delivery more efficient, while also generating revenue from the university. I hope it will be” outside the CLC sector.

big and thorny problem

Anika Regal has been approached by tenants from outside Victoria, where the social enterprise operates. Unfortunately, Lim said he can’t help them at this stage. “However, I hope that over time Anika Legals’ business model can be expanded to provide access to justice in other states and other areas of law. We have several adjoining neighborhoods that we have, for example, clients who are struggling to keep their homes safe, often unable to pay their rent due to wage theft, and helping our clients in that area. If we were to develop a service, it would be nationwide, and there is clearly a large unmet need for access to justice in Australia.

And we hope that we can actually scale these services to other scales and replicate this model to increase the number of people who have access to justice.

These are Annika Regal on Limb wishlist achievements. This humble man has many of his own achievements to his credit. He led his Anika, winning his AFR Client Choice Award for his Startup of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, and in 2023 he was a nominee for the Victorian Young Australian of the Year. There was also.

Lim’s greatest achievement, he believes, will be addressing the gigantic and sinister problem of lack of access to justice. Access to justice doesn’t get the airtime it deserves. More than 4 million people in Australia have no access to justice. Only his 10% of legal needs are actually met. The other 90 percent get no help.

“Access to justice does not get the airtime it deserves. There are more than 4 million people without access to justice in Australia. Only 10% of legal needs are actually met. The rest. 90 percent of them get no help.”

Trying to solve that problem is what drives LIMU. And that is what caused him to return to the law. He says he decided he didn’t want to be a lawyer after studying art and law for two years in college. I ended up working for an educational technology startup and became the company’s domestic operations manager while in college. And that was clearly what got me more hooked.

But he says it’s just too big of a deal to bring him back to bar law, even though he’s decided it’s not for me. And it is so meaningful and solvable. When you look at the problem of the millions of people in Australia who at the same time do not have access to justice, and the thousands of law students who are eager for practical training but are unable to get it. , seems to be problematic. He has two problems that should not coexist.

And there are big opportunities there. What I’m incredibly passionate about is trying to solve these problems with each other.

