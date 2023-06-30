IRA Drives Private Investment and Innovation in Clean Energy: Broadband Breakfast





Climate change is endangering lives as we know it, wiping out once-thriving communities with unsafe air quality, record high temperatures, power outages, dry farmlands, and fire storms. increase. Predictions on an international scale are simply mind-boggling. UNICEF recently reported that her nearly 1 billion children in 33 countries are most at risk from the effects of the climate crisis. Another recent UN report released by scientists finds that we are facing a red code for humanity.

President Biden will join world leaders at the United Nations Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, underscoring the urgency of action. For 20 years, we have championed digital equity as a path to opportunity and a catalyst for breaking down barriers to poverty. Broadband is also a green strategy that helps reduce environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and, like housing, is an important cornerstone for a triple revenue strategy that promotes sustainability. The triple bottom line 3E:

A prosperous economy A quality environment Equity in local communities

A state survey on broadband adoption in 2021, conducted by the California Emerging Technology Fund in partnership with the University of Southern California, found that most employed respondents expect to continue with reduced or zero commutes post-pandemic. I answered yes. The study showed that this pattern of working from home enabled him to reduce vehicle travel by 55% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The survey also highlighted renewed interest in telemedicine and online education opportunities that save time, money and even car trips.

But the lack of affordable broadband is a stumbling block for too many Californians, with surveys showing nearly 10% of the state’s more than 3 million households don’t have a high-speed internet connection at home. There was found. These findings highlight the need for strategic planning and investment. New major state and federal spending initiatives aimed at accelerating progress, megaprojects like power grid modernization and middle-mile internet connectivity don’t happen overnight. A smarter, future-proof plan includes the most efficient networks, affordable home internet programs, progressive government-private sector cooperation, and the evolving nature of companies committed to managing environmental and other societal challenges. A willingness to develop is required. We have to be together on this issue.

Since the federal government launched Emergency Broadband Benefits in the spring, nearly 7 million US households, including more than 800,000 in California, have signed up to receive Internet subsidies as high as $50 a month. But the need is much greater. Congress plans to approve a similar program that caps subsidies at $30 a month. We are calling on Internet service providers who pass government-backed subsidies to registered consumers to advertise their benefits immediately. State agencies, school districts, counties, cities, and power companies also have a responsibility to promote this discounted internet through social service programs that serve the same audience.

Billions of dollars will be invested in California and across the nation to deploy connectivity to reach impoverished rural, tribal and urban neighborhoods. Building a publicly subsidized, open-access middle-mile infrastructure, including last-mile deployments, will ensure instant Internet access for these households while also allowing other last-mile providers to access the middle-mile. achieves the best of both worlds: increasing competition and expanding the consumer base. Choices including moderate prices.

Businesses ready to step up environmental stewardship and address economic inequalities (often driven by socially conscious consumers and investors) will, where practical, encourage remote and hybrid work. A model needs to be worked on, re-emphasizing the need for robust and affordable home internet for all.

California is a national model for environmental policy, and Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission have long acknowledged broadband as a green strategy. The Southern California Government Association, with a grant from Caltrans, explored how broadband use could reduce vehicle travel and thus reduce his GHGs to encourage virtual travel where possible. We are currently quantifying whether it is connected.

If we ignore broadband as a key factor in sustaining environmental, social and economic progress in California and elsewhere, we are putting ourselves and future generations at risk.

Former California Senator Martha M. Esquire is Vice President for Government Relations and Special Counsel at the University of Southern California and a founding member of the California Emerging Technologies Fund Board of Directors. Please contact us at [email protected].

Sunne Wright McPeak is President and CEO of the California Emerging Technologies Foundation, a statewide non-profit foundation with 15 years of experience tackling broadband issues to bridge California’s digital divide. Please contact [email protected]. This piece is exclusive to Broadband His Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast welcomes comments from observers familiar with the broadband scene. Please send your work to [email protected]. The views expressed in expert opinion articles do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.

